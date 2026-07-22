Heavy rain in J&K's Reasi and Rajouri districts has caused the Chenab River to swell after Salal dam gates were opened. Authorities have issued advisories, urging residents to stay away from rivers and avoid non-essential travel.

Salal Dam Gates Opened in Reasi

Continuous rainfall in Reasi and upper catchment areas has triggered a surge in water inflow into the Salal reservoir, prompting authorities to open all gates of the dam to regulate the rising water level. The increased inflow and release of water from the dam have caused the Chenab River to swell, with strong currents and elevated water levels being witnessed downstream.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing the Reasi region for the past several hours, leading to a significant rise in water inflow into the Chenab River and Salal Dam reservoir. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and the river's water level.

People, particularly those living in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Chenab, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing close to the river.

Alert in Rajouri Amidst Downpour

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from early Tuesday morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories urging residents to remain alert amid fears of rising river water levels, flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents were also urged not to attempt crossing flooded roads or bridges and to follow weather updates and instructions issued by the administration.

People have been asked to remain indoors unless travel is essential and cooperate with the administration. In case of an emergency, residents have been advised to immediately contact the local administration or emergency services.

Police Issue Urgent Advisory

Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid rise in the water level of rivers in the district. "With heavy rainfall going on in areas of Rajouri, there is apprehension that the water level in rivers will increase rapidly," the advisory said. (ANI)