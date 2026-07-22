Samajwadi Party, on Akhilesh Yadav's instructions, formed a 28-member delegation to visit Rampur on July 23 to protest the proposed demolition of buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the flagship project of Azam Khan.

SP Delegation to Protest University Demolition

Samajwadi Party (SP), on the instructions of National President Akhilesh Yadav, has constituted a high-level 28-member delegation to visit Rampur on July 23. The visit aims to protest the district administration's decision to demolish buildings at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

In an official memorandum, SP State President Shyam Lal Pal stated, "As per the instructions of the Honourable National President of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party will visit Rampur on July 23, 2026. In Rampur district, action is being taken by the district administration to demolish the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University."

The party has strongly criticised the administration's use of bulldozers at the educational institution, terming it a violation of fundamental rights. "Running a bulldozer on a university building is contrary to the constitutional spirit of the 'Right to Education' and the nation's educational framework. This step is akin to depriving the poor, backward, and Dalit sections of society of education. In this university, thousands of students from all religions are receiving higher education at a nominal fee," the letter added.

The Samajwadi Party expressed deep concern over the future of the students enrolled at the university. The letter further noted, "With the demolition of the university, the future of students from poor, backward, and Dalit classes will be plunged into darkness. In this regard, a delegation led by Shri Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, will meet the District Magistrate of Rampur to submit a memorandum against the demolition action. The delegation will then submit its report to the State Office."

RDA Orders Demolition Over Illegal Construction

The Samajwadi Party has constituted a 28-member high-level delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, to visit Rampur on July 23 to protest the proposed demolition of buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The delegation includes 14 sitting MLAs, such as Kamal Akhtar and Pinki Singh, along with district presidents from Rampur, Moradabad, and Bareilly to challenge the administration's action.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur is facing possible demolition action after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the removal of 38 allegedly unauthorised buildings. The Public Works Department (PWD) has installed a board on a road inside the university campus declaring it a public route for common use.

The RDA had issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust, which runs the university, on June 28, alleging that 82,309.80 square metres of construction within the campus was carried out illegally. According to the authority, 38 blocks were constructed without obtaining approval of the building maps, while only two buildings had been built after securing permission from the District Panchayat.

The authority said the secretary of the Jauhar Trust failed to produce any evidence or permission related to the construction of the buildings within the stipulated period. It has now granted the trust an additional 15 days to remove the 38 buildings, warning that demolition proceedings will be initiated if the structures are not removed within the prescribed time.

The demolition order has been passed by the Vice Chairman of the Rampur Development Authority, who is also the Rampur District Magistrate, under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. This is a major administrative action that has been initiated against Jauhar University, the flagship project of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently in jail in Rampur. (ANI)