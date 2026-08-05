Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall from the early hours of Wednesday, with showers beginning around 5 am and continuing across the city and its adjoining suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, keeping the sky predominantly cloudy over the next 24 hours.

The weather office has predicted a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a minimum of about 27°C for Kolkata. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7°C, slightly below normal, while the minimum stood at 26.7°C. Rainfall recorded between Tuesday morning and 6:30 am on Wednesday measured 14.1 mm.