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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers Lash City, Orange Alert for North Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday morning as the IMD forecast widespread showers across West Bengal. While South Bengal remains under rain alerts, North Bengal faces a higher risk with orange warnings
Kolkata wakes up to heavy rain; more showers expected through the day
Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall from the early hours of Wednesday, with showers beginning around 5 am and continuing across the city and its adjoining suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, keeping the sky predominantly cloudy over the next 24 hours.
The weather office has predicted a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a minimum of about 27°C for Kolkata. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7°C, slightly below normal, while the minimum stood at 26.7°C. Rainfall recorded between Tuesday morning and 6:30 am on Wednesday measured 14.1 mm.
Yellow alert for several South Bengal districts
Most districts in South Bengal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours. However, isolated heavy showers are likely in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts, warning of rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm at isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are also likely across all South Bengal districts.
Orange alert for North Bengal as very heavy rain looms
North Bengal is expected to witness more intense monsoon activity compared to the southern parts of the state. Light to moderate rainfall is likely across all districts, while the hilly regions could receive very heavy showers.
An orange alert has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, where isolated places may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm. Meanwhile, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur are also likely to experience heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph. Overall, monsoon conditions are expected to remain active across West Bengal throughout the day.
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