    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar granted 'Z' category CRPF security: Sources

    The decision to enhance Kumar's security status arrives against the backdrop of intensified political unrest preceding the Lok Sabha polls, with opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress protesting against the Election Commission.

    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's security has been increased to the 'Z' category, as confirmed by sources within the Union Home Ministry. It is reportedly said that the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned the elevation of security for the Chief Election Commissioner following an intelligence report provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). However, the specifics of the threat perception report from the IB were not disclosed.

    It is reportedly said that under Z category security protocols, a comprehensive security detail has been deployed. A total of 33 security personnel, including CRPF commandos, have been assigned to safeguard Kumar.

    This includes the deployment of 10 armed static guards stationed at Kumar's residence, along with six personal security officers (PSOs) offering round-the-clock protection. Furthermore, 12 armed escort commandos are operating in three shifts to accompany Kumar during his movements. Additionally, two watchers per shift and three trained drivers remain on standby to address any security exigencies promptly.

