Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did BJP deny tickets to 100 sitting MPs?

    Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has denied tickets to 100 sitting MPs, aiming to refresh its image and address anti-incumbency sentiment. Factors include lack of accomplishments, local opposition, and controversies. This mirrors a similar strategy in 2019, showcasing the party's readiness to adapt and embrace change.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did BJP deny tickets to 100 sitting MPs? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to deny tickets to 100 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs). This strategic decision marks a significant shift in the party's approach as it aims to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming polls.

    The BJP, spearheading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, has already unveiled its list of candidates for approximately 402 constituencies. Out of these candidates, 100 sitting MPs have been denied ticket renewals. This move underscores the party's commitment to infuse fresh faces and ideas into the electoral battle.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 6th list of candidates for TN, Rajasthan; check details

    Explaining the rationale behind the rejections, sources within the BJP cite several factors contributing to the decision. Firstly, after being in power at the centre for a decade, a degree of anti-incumbency sentiment is expected. Additionally, several sitting MPs in BJP-governed states have encountered local opposition, prompting the party to explore alternative candidates. Also, the decision to deny tickets extends to MPs who have held their positions for multiple terms without significant accomplishments. Additionally, individuals who have courted controversy through their statements, thereby embarrassing the party, have also been sidelined. By fielding new candidates, the BJP aims to preemptively disarm opposition criticism, fostering renewed voter confidence.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Annie Raja to fight in Wayanad

    This move mirrors a similar strategy employed by the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where 99 incumbents from the 2014 elections were denied ticket renewals. Back then, the rejection rate stood at 23%, signaling the party's readiness to embrace change and adapt to evolving political dynamics.

    Key reasons behind the rejections include the presence of an anti-incumbency wave, dissatisfaction with the performance of certain MPs, and the desire to mitigate potential controversies. By ushering in new candidates, the BJP hopes to invigorate its electoral prospects and present a rejuvenated image to the electorate.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market anr

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Results on Wednesday, March 27: Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Results on Wednesday, March 27: Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Idol of Lord Ram unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur; discovery challenges political narratives (WATCH)

    Idol of Lord Ram unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur; discovery challenges political narratives (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check

    Recent Stories

    Former WeWork co-founder Neumann makes $500 million bid to repurchase struggling office-sharing giant snt

    Former WeWork co-founder Neumann makes $500 million bid to repurchase struggling office-sharing giant

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market anr

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha play Holi with neighbours RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha play Holi with neighbours

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai RBA

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai

    Adani Group's APSEZ seals deal to acquire major stake in Gopalpur Port for Rs 3,080 crore

    Adani Group's APSEZ seals deal to acquire 95% stake in Gopalpur Port for Rs 3,080 crore

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon