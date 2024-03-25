Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 6th list of candidates for TN, Rajasthan; check details

The Indian National Congress (INC) releases its 6th list of candidates for upcoming elections, covering six constituencies in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Notable selections include Ramchandra Chaudhary for Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat for Rajamasand, Dr Prahlad Gunjal for Bhilwara in Rajasthan, and Attorney C. Robert Bruce for Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Indian National Congress (INC) has unveiled its 6th list of contenders for the upcoming elections. This recent announcement by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) unveils candidates for a total of six constituencies, including five in Rajasthan and one in Tamil Nadu. The move signifies the party's strategic approach to securing representation across diverse regions.

In Rajasthan, the party has strategically finalized tickets for key constituencies. Ramchandra Chaudhary emerges as the chosen candidate for the Ajmer constituency, showcasing the party's commitment to fielding strong contenders. Furthermore, the AICC has entrusted leadership responsibilities to Sudarshan Rawat, who secures the ticket for the Rajamasand constituency. Dr Prahlad Gunjal has been bestowed with the Bilwara constituency.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Attorney C. Robert Bruce emerges as the chosen candidate from Tirunelveli.