    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes

    BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday secured his maiden Lok Sabha election victory as he bagged the Mumbai North seat in Maharashtra with a margin of 3,57,608 votes. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

    BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday secured his maiden Lok Sabha election victory as he bagged the Mumbai North seat in Maharashtra with a margin of 3,57,608 votes. Goyal defeated Congress candidate Bhushan Patil by securing 6,80,146 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Meanwhile, Patil secured 3,22,538 votes.

    Following this win, Goyal said he would work for the holistic development of the area.

    In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said that today's mandate given to the NDA is dedicated to the relentless efforts of the hardworking karyakartas or workers.

    "I am deeply grateful for the immense affection, unwavering love and faith shown by my brothers and sisters in North Mumbai for this historic victory," the BJP leader said.

    "For giving me the opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha elections and for inspiring guidance. I am very thankful to Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji," he added.

    Goyal also attributed the NDA win secured in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to the tireless efforts of numerous party workers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, who worked 'round the clock' throughout this mega process.

    "This victory will take forward the futuristic and inclusive vision of an 'Uttam Mumbai' driven by the aspirations of the youth, nari shakti, poor and marginalised, fisherfolk, traders, business community and blessings of our elderly. I commit myself to the holistic development of North Mumbai and making it an integral part of our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'," he further stated.

