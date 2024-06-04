Bloodbath on Dalal Street explained: Why markets suffered bear attack on Lok Sabha Election 2024 results day?

The 30-share BSE Sensex nosedived 6,234.35 points or 8.15 per cent to 70,234.43 in the afternoon trade on Tuesday during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,982.45 points or 8.52 per cent to 21,281.45.

Tuesday saw a massive collapse in the benchmark Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, when early voting trends in the Lok Sabha election of 2024 suggested that the current BJP-led alliance would win a small majority, defying exit poll projections.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tanked over 8 per cent today, with the BSE-listed companies erasing market capitalisation of over 43 lakh crore. All the sectoral indices were trading with substantial losses, particularly public sector unit (PSU) stocks.

Early trends from the counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

The positive predictions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah last month stand in sharp contrast to the market's response. Both leaders had forecast in interviews with different news outlets that the market would rise sharply on June 4, the day the election results were announced.

Shah had even encouraged investors to think about buying equities before June 4, the day the election results are announced, as he predicted a boom in the local stock market. He predicted that the NDA, led by the BJP, will win more than 400 seats, with the expectation of a stable Modi government at the centre and a corresponding increase in the market.

However, current indicators indicate that the NDA is leading in fewer than 300 seats, with the BJP alone struggling to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats.

“As the trends are emerging, the landslide victory as predicted by the exit polls does not seem to be happening.This is likely to make the government to have second thoughts on the difficult economic reforms and the same may not be as aggressive as earlier anticipated. However the emphasis may shift partly to ground level welfare schemes and employment generation," Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India, was quoted as saying in a Livemint report.

In the long run, he thinks, a consensus plan centred on infrastructure development may emerge, maintaining a stable overall growth trajectory.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, State Bank of India tanked over 16 per cent, while Power Grid and NTPC plunged nearly 15 per cent.

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, and Reliance Industries were the other big laggards.

What experts said?

Umesh Kumar Mehta, Chief Investment Officer, Samco Mutual Fund, Mumbai told Reuters, "Markets have dropped today as they are now pricing in a likely change in governance structure because the current leads/trends hint at an alliance and not an absolute majority for BJP, which was the case in the last 10 years."

"If it is a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition government, then markets will wait for the budget to get clarity. Till then, we expect markets to be in a state of flux and they will try to correct or settle down at or around this levels. If there is a fractured mandate, we think markets should be further nervous. But so long as the current leadership and the Prime Minister stays, the drop will not be massive," he added.

Malcolm Dorson, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Emerging Markets Strategy at Global X, New York, provided a global perspective, stating that investing in India is about much more this election. "We are positive on prospects for the election outcome, but investing in India is about much more than this election. It's a 20-year story, and not one the depends on the next 2 weeks," he told Reuters.

"However, it is exciting as this election brings a spotlight to India, not only as an opportunity to present its recent improvements, but also to showcase its massive runway for growth. The election also shines a light on India as a rising star built on democracy, just as China feels pressure from international investors," Dorson added.

According to Gary Tan, Portfolio Manager, Allspring Global Investments, Singapore, "As the India markets have rallied into the elections with expectations of a decisive win by BJP and its allies, anything less than a 350 seat win by the ruling coalition can result in a meaningful short term pull back in the India market."

Meanwhile, Siddhartha Khemka, Head Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mumbai, provided inputs on why Nifty suffered a sharp drop today. He told Reuters, "The sharp drop in Nifty is because the results, although early trends, presents a picture that is a lot different from what the exit polls had shown. A 10% variability from the exit polls is something that the markets would have absorbed easily."

"The market does not want a hung parliament or a coalition government, where you will have a lot of delays in decision making," he further added.

As per Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global, Mumbai, believed that victory margin may determine how aggressively the next round of labour, capital, and land reforms is implemented. "The upcoming budget will become all the more important to gauge any shift in policy priorities, especially with regards to spending mix of capex and revex," Arora told the news agency.

Gaurav Dua, Senior Vice President and Head of Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan, Mumbai, stated it is clear from the early results patterns that the markets are not doing well. However, he added that the overall decline will only be a transient response as long as the BJP/NDA is able to secure the 272 seats needed to form the government.

"Obviously the early results trends are not positive for the markets. But to be sure, as long as the BJP/NDA manages the 272 seats required to form the government, the drop will be only a short-term reaction overall. But being in an alliance could deter the BJP, if it wins, from taking reforms that are not very popular, but rather structural," he told Reuters.

"However, if the results are inconclusive and we get a fractured mandate, then the NDA will have to attract some independents or other parties, which is never a good news for the market," he further stated.

