Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi may start campaign from Bihar's Champaran on January 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to initiate his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, with Champaran likely to be the starting point on January 13. Sources suggest that PM Modi will address a rally at the Raman Maidan in Bettiah city, marking the launch of extensive plans formulated by the BJP for the 2024 elections in Bihar.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, including roads and bridges, across the state. The BJP is strategically targeting victory in all 40 seats in Bihar, with key leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda slated to address multiple rallies in the state during January and February.

Campaigning restrictions are set to be lifted after January 15, leading to a surge in political activities. PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad. Amit Shah and JP Nadda are also expected to address gatherings in different locations, focusing on crucial regions like Seemanchal and the eastern parts of Bihar.

Bihar's political landscape has undergone a shift, with the BJP now in the opposition while the JDU is part of the Mahagathbandhan government. Nitish Kumar has successfully united opposition leaders for the upcoming elections, diverging from the previous alliance with the BJP. The battle for all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar is poised to be significant, given that the NDA secured 39 seats in the last elections, with the Congress winning one.

As Narendra Modi leads the BJP's campaign, the state organization has been entrusted to leader Samrat Choudhary. The political scenario in Bihar is intensifying, setting the stage for a substantial electoral showdown.

