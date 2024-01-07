Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip, inserts Garuds (WATCH)

    The operation, a first for the region, incorporated terrain masking techniques and was seamlessly integrated with a training mission involving the Garuds.

    Video IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip, inserts Garuds
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    In a massive achievement, the Indian Air Force's C-130J aircraft has successfully executed its maiden night landing at the Kargil airstrip, marking a significant milestone in its capabilities. According to Indian Air Force officials, the operation, which involved employing terrain masking enroute, was seamlessly integrated with a training mission of the elite Garuds. 

    Taking to social media, the Indian Air Force shared details of the historic event, stating, "Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds." In addition to the announcement, a 1-minute 2-second video clip was released, providing a closer look at the challenging night landing of the C-130 J aircraft on the rugged Kargil airstrip.

    The successful execution of a night landing at this strategic location not only demonstrates the enhanced capabilities of the Indian Air Force but also showcases their commitment to operational excellence and preparedness in challenging terrains. The milestone is expected to bolster the country's defense capabilities and further elevate the status of the Indian Air Force in tactical air operations.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    AI powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    AI-powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage snt

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes snt

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Recent Stories

    First India, now Caribbean... Canada PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft faced yet another glitch

    First India, now Caribbean... Canada PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft faced yet another glitch

    Do you know the symbolic significance of number 4 in Sanatan Dharma? anr

    Do you know the symbolic significance of number 4 in Sanatan Dharma?

    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    6 benefits of consuming dark chocolate in winter RKK EAI

    6 benefits of consuming dark chocolate in winter

    Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the actor ATG

    Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the actor

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon