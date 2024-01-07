IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip, inserts Garuds (WATCH)

The operation, a first for the region, incorporated terrain masking techniques and was seamlessly integrated with a training mission involving the Garuds.

In a massive achievement, the Indian Air Force's C-130J aircraft has successfully executed its maiden night landing at the Kargil airstrip, marking a significant milestone in its capabilities. According to Indian Air Force officials, the operation, which involved employing terrain masking enroute, was seamlessly integrated with a training mission of the elite Garuds.

Taking to social media, the Indian Air Force shared details of the historic event, stating, "Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds." In addition to the announcement, a 1-minute 2-second video clip was released, providing a closer look at the challenging night landing of the C-130 J aircraft on the rugged Kargil airstrip.

The successful execution of a night landing at this strategic location not only demonstrates the enhanced capabilities of the Indian Air Force but also showcases their commitment to operational excellence and preparedness in challenging terrains. The milestone is expected to bolster the country's defense capabilities and further elevate the status of the Indian Air Force in tactical air operations.