Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi encourages first-time voters, says 'every voice matters'

Phase 1 polling began at 7 am, marking the initiation of the electoral process in pivotal states and Union Territories. Notable among the areas with ongoing voting are Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

As Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections kickstarts today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 19) issued a fervent call to action for young and first-time voters, urging them to turn out in significant numbers. With voting underway in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union Territories, PM Modi stressed the importance of each citizen exercising their franchise, highlighting their voices in the democratic process.

Addressing the nation via social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging voters in the designated constituencies to participate robustly. PM Modi's message came to light with a particular push to the youth and first-time voters, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the country's future.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!" PM Modi said.

Additionally, voting is underway in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh, highlighting the wide-ranging scope of Phase 1 polling.

With over 16.63 crore eligible voters participating in the Phase-1, including 35.67 lakh first-time voters and 3.51 crore young voters aged 20-29, the electoral landscape signifies a diverse and engaged electorate.

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking a third consecutive term under PM Modi's leadership, the Opposition presents a formidable challenge, rallying under the banner of the INDIA alliance in a bid for transformative change.