    BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws Supreme Court plea against ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

    The situation was escalated by her failure to adhere to multiple summonses issued by the ED earlier this year, including one for questioning on January 16, which she refrained from attending, citing a purported protection stemming from a Supreme Court ruling.

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday (March 19) opted to withdraw her plea from the Supreme Court challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the Delhi excise policy case, considering her recent arrest. The plea, slated for a hearing in the apex court today, was pulled back by the Telangana Legislative Council member and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

    Kavitha's legal predicament escalated after she found herself in ED custody until March 23 following her arrest on Saturday in connection with the aforementioned case.

    The situation was escalated by her failure to adhere to multiple summonses issued by the ED earlier this year, including one for questioning on January 16, which she refrained from attending, citing a purported protection stemming from a Supreme Court ruling.

    Having been subjected to interrogation three times last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Kavitha has consistently maintained her innocence, denying any involvement in the alleged irregularities. 

    Instead, she has accused the BJP-led Central government of exploiting central agencies for political motives in Telangana.

