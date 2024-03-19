BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws Supreme Court plea against ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

The situation was escalated by her failure to adhere to multiple summonses issued by the ED earlier this year, including one for questioning on January 16, which she refrained from attending, citing a purported protection stemming from a Supreme Court ruling.

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday (March 19) opted to withdraw her plea from the Supreme Court challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the Delhi excise policy case, considering her recent arrest. The plea, slated for a hearing in the apex court today, was pulled back by the Telangana Legislative Council member and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Kavitha's legal predicament escalated after she found herself in ED custody until March 23 following her arrest on Saturday in connection with the aforementioned case.

Maharashtra: Four maoists killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli; check details

The situation was escalated by her failure to adhere to multiple summonses issued by the ED earlier this year, including one for questioning on January 16, which she refrained from attending, citing a purported protection stemming from a Supreme Court ruling.

Having been subjected to interrogation three times last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Kavitha has consistently maintained her innocence, denying any involvement in the alleged irregularities.

Instead, she has accused the BJP-led Central government of exploiting central agencies for political motives in Telangana.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP allots 10 seats for PMK, Annamalai-Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement