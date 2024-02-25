Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mann Ki Baat' takes a three-month halt, confirms PM Modi

PM Modi assured listeners that 'Mann Ki Baat' will resume its broadcasts after the conclusion of the elections, marking the return with its 111th episode. The Prime Minister highlighted the auspiciousness associated with the number 111.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) announced during the 110th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' that the show will be put on hold for the next three months. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining political decorum during the election period, the Prime Minister expressed that the temporary pause in the telecast aligns with this principle.

The suspension of 'Mann Ki Baat' is in adherence to the principle of political neutrality during the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi urged first-time voters to actively participate in the electoral process, encouraging them to cast their votes in record numbers. An official announcement regarding the national elections is anticipated next month.

PM Modi assured listeners that 'Mann Ki Baat' will resume its broadcasts after the conclusion of the elections, marking the return with its 111th episode. The Prime Minister highlighted the auspiciousness associated with the number 111.

While 'Mann Ki Baat' takes a temporary pause, PM Modi emphasized that the nation's achievements would continue. He encouraged citizens to share societal and national accomplishments on social media platforms using the hashtag 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Additionally, PM Modi appealed to the audience to share YouTube shorts featuring highlights from 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes. This move aims to sustain engagement and interaction during the hiatus, keeping the spirit of communication alive even in the absence of the regular radio broadcasts.

