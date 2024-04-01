Lok Sabha elections 2024: Its Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi seat, who will win the battle?

Since 2004, Rahul Gandhi had a firm grip on the Amethi constituency, securing victories with substantial margins. As part of the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy, he followed in the footsteps of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, continuing the family's stronghold in the region.

The Amethi constituency emerged as a focal point of intense political contention during India's Lok Sabha history when Smriti Irani, one of Rahul Gandhi's foremost political adversaries, announced her candidacy from the region. Historically, the Gandhi family, including Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, represented this constituency in parliament. However, with Smriti Irani's persistent challenge to Rahul Gandhi since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Amethi regained prominence on the political stage, showcasing a significant shift in dynamics and sparking widespread interest.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of key candidates from Amethi seat

Smriti Irani – BJP

Rahul Gandhi – Congress

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates

Date of Polling: May 20 - Phase 5

Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The war between Rahul Gandhi-Smriti Irani

Since 2004, Rahul Gandhi had a firm grip on the Amethi constituency, securing victories with substantial margins. As part of the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy, he followed in the footsteps of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, continuing the family's stronghold in the region.

However, the political landscape shifted in 2014 when Smriti Irani challenged the Gandhi family's reign in Amethi, marking a significant departure from tradition. Despite Rahul Gandhi's victory over Smriti Irani by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes, it was a formidable contest, signaling a potential shift in voter sentiment. Over the next five years, Irani intensified her efforts in Amethi, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction and mounting criticism against Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious, defeating Rahul Gandhi by an impressive margin of 468,514 votes. This defeat marked a historic moment as it ended the Nehru-Gandhi family's uninterrupted reign in Amethi, signaling a significant political shift in the region.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi contested from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, securing his parliamentary seat for the term.