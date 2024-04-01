Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Its Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi seat, who will win the battle?

    Since 2004, Rahul Gandhi had a firm grip on the Amethi constituency, securing victories with substantial margins. As part of the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy, he followed in the footsteps of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, continuing the family's stronghold in the region.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Its Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi seat, who will win the battle? AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    The Amethi constituency emerged as a focal point of intense political contention during India's Lok Sabha history when Smriti Irani, one of Rahul Gandhi's foremost political adversaries, announced her candidacy from the region. Historically, the Gandhi family, including Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, represented this constituency in parliament. However, with Smriti Irani's persistent challenge to Rahul Gandhi since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Amethi regained prominence on the political stage, showcasing a significant shift in dynamics and sparking widespread interest.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of key candidates from Amethi seat

    Smriti Irani – BJP

    Rahul Gandhi – Congress 

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates

    Date of Polling: May 20 - Phase 5

    Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: The war between Rahul Gandhi-Smriti Irani

    Since 2004, Rahul Gandhi had a firm grip on the Amethi constituency, securing victories with substantial margins. As part of the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy, he followed in the footsteps of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, continuing the family's stronghold in the region.

    However, the political landscape shifted in 2014 when Smriti Irani challenged the Gandhi family's reign in Amethi, marking a significant departure from tradition. Despite Rahul Gandhi's victory over Smriti Irani by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes, it was a formidable contest, signaling a potential shift in voter sentiment. Over the next five years, Irani intensified her efforts in Amethi, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction and mounting criticism against Rahul Gandhi.

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious, defeating Rahul Gandhi by an impressive margin of 468,514 votes. This defeat marked a historic moment as it ended the Nehru-Gandhi family's uninterrupted reign in Amethi, signaling a significant political shift in the region.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi contested from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, securing his parliamentary seat for the term.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EAM Jaishankar raises alarm on Katchatheevu issue, says '6184 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka in last 20 years' AJR

    Tensions rise over Katchatheevu, EAM Jaishankar says '6184 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka'

    Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Rae Bareli seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Rae Bareli seat

    Kerala: Girl ends life after harassment from online friend in Kollam; man detained from Gujarat rkn

    Kerala: Girl ends life after harassment from online friend in Kollam; accused detained from Gujarat

    Who is Sadanand Vasant Date, the 26/11 hero who is now the new NIA DG

    Meet Sadanand Vasant Date, 26/11 hero who is now the new NIA DG

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka board exams row: Private schools under scrutiny for conducting re-exams for classes 5,8 and 9 vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Private schools under scrutiny for conducting re-exams for classes 5,8 and 9

    Who is Rohan Mehra? Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend who is said to be dating Pooja Hedge RKK

    Who is Rohan Mehra? Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend who is said to be dating Pooja Hedge

    EAM Jaishankar raises alarm on Katchatheevu issue, says '6184 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka in last 20 years' AJR

    Tensions rise over Katchatheevu, EAM Jaishankar says '6184 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka'

    Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Rae Bareli seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Rae Bareli seat

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon