Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues

In Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress, both part of the INDIA bloc, engaged in a war of words ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Congress of silence on the CAA and criticized BJP policies, while Congress alleged CPI(M) involvement in a recent blast in Kannur

Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist and opposition Congress -- both part of the INDIA bloc -- have engaged in a war of words and traded allegations over various issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent Kannur blast, as the Lok Sabha election campaign heated up in Kerala. The polling in the state is scheduled for April 26.

At a public meeting in Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his accusations against Congress, accusing them of remaining silent on the implementation of the controversial CAA and other central government policies detrimental to the state's interests.

He alleged that Congress had historically aligned with BJP, making them unreliable in opposing the saffron party's agenda. Vijayan also criticized the BJP government for perpetuating the "anti-people policies" of the previous UPA-II government.

In response, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan criticized CPI(M) and Vijayan, drawing attention to the recent bomb blast in Kannur. Satheesan likened the Left party to terrorist organizations, alleging their involvement in training cadres to make explosives.

The Congress has accused CPI(M) workers of being behind the blast, which resulted in one casualty and injuries to three others. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, all allegedly affiliated with CPI(M), though the party denies involvement, claiming they were previously marginalized within the party.

Satheesan questioned CPI(M)'s actions, highlighting the party's visit to the deceased blast victim's house, and suggested that those implicated in the incident were excluded from the party ranks only for the sake of the upcoming LS polls, insinuating a potential change in the party's stance post-election.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Kannur district conducted raids with bomb disposal squads following the blast in Panur, which occurred during the construction of a homemade bomb.

Also Read: 'Hell-bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal

Also Read: Singhbhum's Maoist-hit areas to witness voting for first-time; polling teams to be air dropped