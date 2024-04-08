Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues

    In Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress, both part of the INDIA bloc, engaged in a war of words ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Congress of silence on the CAA and criticized BJP policies, while Congress alleged CPI(M) involvement in a recent blast in Kannur

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 7:48 AM IST

    Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist and opposition Congress -- both part of the INDIA bloc -- have engaged in a war of words and traded allegations over various issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent Kannur blast, as the Lok Sabha election campaign heated up in Kerala. The polling in the state is scheduled for April 26.

    At a public meeting in Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his accusations against Congress, accusing them of remaining silent on the implementation of the controversial CAA and other central government policies detrimental to the state's interests. 

    He alleged that Congress had historically aligned with BJP, making them unreliable in opposing the saffron party's agenda. Vijayan also criticized the BJP government for perpetuating the "anti-people policies" of the previous UPA-II government.

    In response, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan criticized CPI(M) and Vijayan, drawing attention to the recent bomb blast in Kannur. Satheesan likened the Left party to terrorist organizations, alleging their involvement in training cadres to make explosives. 

    The Congress has accused CPI(M) workers of being behind the blast, which resulted in one casualty and injuries to three others. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, all allegedly affiliated with CPI(M), though the party denies involvement, claiming they were previously marginalized within the party.

    Satheesan questioned CPI(M)'s actions, highlighting the party's visit to the deceased blast victim's house, and suggested that those implicated in the incident were excluded from the party ranks only for the sake of the upcoming LS polls, insinuating a potential change in the party's stance post-election.

    Meanwhile, authorities in the Kannur district conducted raids with bomb disposal squads following the blast in Panur, which occurred during the construction of a homemade bomb.

    Also Read: 'Hell-bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal

    Also Read: Singhbhum's Maoist-hit areas to witness voting for first-time; polling teams to be air dropped

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 7:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    Shocking Video Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap

    Shocking! Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap (WATCH)

    Russia Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Hell bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal AJR

    'Hell-bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    Ugadi 2024: When does this festival fall? April 08 or 09? Date, auspicious timings here RKK

    Ugadi 2024: When does this festival fall? April 08 or 09? Date, auspicious timings here

    Shocking Video Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap

    Shocking! Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap (WATCH)

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor RKK

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor

    Russia Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon