Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hell-bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal

    PM Modi's remarks follow an incident a day earlier, where a mob allegedly attacked a team of NIA officials in East Midnapore district during their investigation into a blast case from 2022.

    Hell bent on destroying law and order': PM Modi slams TMC over attack on NIA officials in West Bengal AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 7) launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), condemning the assault on National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

    Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi accused the TMC of granting impunity to corrupt leaders and said, "TMC wants its corrupt leaders to get a free license to commit crimes. So, when central investigation agencies arrive here, they attack and threaten the team. TMC is the government which is hell-bent on destroying the law and order."

    Delhi to observe five dry days from April to June for festivals, Lok Sabha polls; check full list

    Highlighting what he deemed as a disregard for the law and the constitution by the TMC, the prime minister stressed the need for upholding law and order in the state.

    PM Modi's remarks follow an incident a day earlier, where a mob allegedly attacked a team of NIA officials in East Midnapore district during their investigation into a blast case from 2022. According to the agency, a team member sustained minor injuries, and the NIA's official vehicle was damaged during the altercation with miscreants in the crowd.

    However, the TMC refuted the allegations, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the NIA officials of instigating violence against villagers in Bhupatinagar, East Midnapore.

    "The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team," Banerjee said during an election rally in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat.

    Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged a nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NIA in Bengal, insinuating their collaboration in conspiring against Trinamool leaders.

    ED produces refrigerator, smart TV invoices as evidence in Hemant Soren land acquisition probe

    "Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct. While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play," Banerjee said on X.

    West Bengal will go to polls in seven phases on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today

    Kerala: 2 more people taken into custody in Panoor bomb blast case rkn

    Kerala: 2 more people taken into custody in Panoor bomb blast case

    Delhi to observe five dry days from April to June for festivals, Lok Sabha polls; check full list AJR

    Delhi to observe five dry days from April to June for festivals, Lok Sabha polls; check full list

    ED produces refrigerator, smart TV invoices as evidence in Hemant Soren land acquisition probe AJR

    ED produces refrigerator, smart TV invoices as evidence in Hemant Soren land acquisition probe

    Kerala: IMD issues high-temperature alert across the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues high-temperature alert across the state today

    Recent Stories

    F1 Max Verstappen seals Japanese Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull, Sergio Perez claims second position osf

    Max Verstappen seals Japanese Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull, Sergio Perez claims second position

    Did Urvashi Rautela undertake a 46 km barefoot pilgrimage for Rishabh Pant? RKK

    Did Urvashi undertake a 46 km barefoot pilgrimage for Rishabh Pant?

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today

    Vishu 2024: Why the festival is celebrated in Kerala rkn

    Vishu 2024: Why the festival is celebrated in Kerala

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB Coach Andy Flower urges increased aggression after disappointing batting display against RR osf

    IPL 2024: RCB Coach Andy Flower urges increased aggression after disappointing batting display against RR

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon