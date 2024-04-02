Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI steps up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers

Special Observers, both in general and police capacities, have been deployed in states with large populations, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by appointing special observers across various states. This move, announced on Tuesday (April 2), aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral process by closely monitoring administrative, security, and expenditure aspects.

Former civil servants with impeccable records have been selected as special observers to oversee the electoral proceedings with utmost diligence. Their primary focus will be on combating challenges such as the undue influence of money, muscle power, and misinformation, as highlighted by the poll panel.

Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology

Special Observers, both in general and police capacities, have been deployed in states with large populations, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar. Furthermore, they are also assigned to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where simultaneous Assembly elections are scheduled to take place.

In addition to these appointments, Special Expenditure Observers have been stationed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. Their role is to closely monitor election-related expenditures to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations.

The Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory are slated to be conducted in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, with the final vote count scheduled for June 4.

Atishi claims BJP offered safe passage amid ED threats; AAP leader reveals pressure tactics (WATCH)