Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology

    The court highlighted the violations by both Ramdev and Balakrishna under Sections 3 and 4 of the Drugs and Remedies Act, regarding misleading advertisements for medicines.

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    In a stern stance against Patanjali, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 2) stressed the necessity of adhering to court orders, highlighting that defiance is unacceptable. The court's remarks come in response to a plea by Patanjali seeking additional time to file a fresh affidavit in the misleading advertising case. The apex court highlighed the importance of respecting orders issued by courts across the country, emphasizing the need for logical conclusions in legal proceedings.

    During the hearing, the Supreme Court directed its attention to Yog Guru Ramdev and the Managing Director of Patanjali, expressing dissatisfaction over the failure to submit the required affidavit in compliance with previous assurances.

    Atishi claims BJP offered safe passage amid ED threats; AAP leader reveals pressure tactics (WATCH)

    The court stressed that the solemn undertakings made must be upheld, stressing on the importance of abiding by the commitments given to the court.

    Meanwhile, Yog Guru Ramdev tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for the misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products. It was conveyed through his advocate that both Ramdev and Balkrishna sought to personally apologize, with a representative present in court for this purpose.

    Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had criticized Patanjali for breaching its commitments regarding product quality and the claimed medicinal properties of its items. In response to a previous notice, the court summoned Patanjali and Balkrishna, questioning the possibility of initiating contempt proceedings against them.

    Despite holding a press conference following the court's previous order, Patanjali did not submit a response, prompting the court's displeasure. The court expressed its intention to summon the managing director for the next hearing due to the lack of a response.

    Jail superintendent at Banda receives threatening call following Mukhtar Ansari's death

    The court highlighted the violations by both Ramdev and Balakrishna under Sections 3 and 4 of the Drugs and Remedies Act, regarding misleading advertisements for medicines. Additionally, a contempt notice was issued to Ramdev, Patanjali's co-founder, demanding an explanation for contempt of court.

    Earlier in February, the court had cautioned Patanjali against making any negative remarks about medical systems in the media and had expressed disappointment with the government's lack of action, criticizing them for inaction.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Revenue Department takes measures to remove double voting in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Revenue Department takes measures to remove double voting in Idukki

    Invented names will not alter the reality MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

    'Invented names will not alter the reality...' MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    BJP lodges complaint with Election Commission against Karnataka CM's son for referring Home Minister Amit Shah as 'Goonda' vkp

    BJP lodges complaint with EC against Karnataka CM’s son for referring HM Amit Shah as ‘Goonda’

    Recent Stories

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs vkp

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs

    IPL 2024: Outraged MI fans want 'egoistic' Hardik's captaincy stripped, seek Rohit's reinstatement (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Outraged MI fans want 'egoistic' Hardik's captaincy stripped, seek Rohit's reinstatement (WATCH)

    Kerala: Revenue Department takes measures to remove double voting in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Revenue Department takes measures to remove double voting in Idukki

    Invented names will not alter the reality MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

    'Invented names will not alter the reality...' MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon