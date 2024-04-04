Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI(M) releases manifesto, promises to scrap 'draconian laws' UAPA, PMLA

The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

At a press conference held at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, accompanied by senior party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and Nilotpal Basu, emphasized the party's commitment to scrapping contentious legislation if elected to power.

The CPI(M) appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre. A commitment to "an uncompromising adherence to the principle that religion is separated from politics" was made by the party in its platform.

"The CPI(M) stands for the scrapping of all draconian laws like UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and PMLA," said the manifesto. "Fight for a law against hate speech and crimes, is committed to scrapping" the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act," the party said.



The Communist Party of India (Marxist) pledged to impose taxes on the ultra-wealthy and enact legislation pertaining to inheritance and general wealth taxes. The party said the budgetary allocation for job guarantee scheme MGNREGA must be doubled and a new law guaranteeing urban employment must be legislated. From April 19 to June 1, there will be seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections. On June 4, the results will be announced.