Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI(M) releases manifesto, promises to scrap 'draconian laws' UAPA, PMLA

    The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI(M) releases manifesto, promises to scrap 'draconian laws' UAPA, PMLA gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    At a press conference held at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, accompanied by senior party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and Nilotpal Basu, emphasized the party's commitment to scrapping contentious legislation if elected to power.

    The CPI(M) appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre. A commitment to "an uncompromising adherence to the principle that religion is separated from politics" was made by the party in its platform.

    "The CPI(M) stands for the scrapping of all draconian laws like UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and PMLA," said the manifesto. "Fight for a law against hate speech and crimes, is committed to scrapping" the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act," the party said.

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) pledged to impose taxes on the ultra-wealthy and enact legislation pertaining to inheritance and general wealth taxes. The party said the budgetary allocation for job guarantee scheme MGNREGA must be doubled and a new law guaranteeing urban employment must be legislated. From April 19 to June 1, there will be seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections. On June 4, the results will be announced. 

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Even if 1 per cent true its absolutely shameful Calcutta High Court raps Bengal government over Sandeshkhali gcw

    'Even if 1% true, it's absolutely shameful...’ Calcutta High Court raps Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali

    Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's new command and control systems

    Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's new command and control system

    From Love Jihad to bulldozer action: 5 decisions of Yogi Adityanath which were copied by other states AJR

    From Love Jihad to bulldozer action: 5 decisions of Yogi Adityanath which were copied by other states

    Remarkable! 31-year-old Chandrayaan-2 members makes it to final of UK's 'toughest TV quiz' vkp

    Remarkable! 31-year-old Chandrayaan-2 members makes it to final of UK's 'toughest TV quiz'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Baramati constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Supriya Sule continue her winning streak this year?

    Recent Stories

    Boxer and English Bulldog-7 dog breeds who fart the most RBA EAI

    Boxer and English Bulldog-7 dog breeds who fart the most

    Mayank Yadav's mother speaks about his vegetarian lifestyle amidst IPL 2024 success osf

    Mayank Yadav's mother speaks about his vegetarian lifestyle amidst IPL 2024 success

    Even if 1 per cent true its absolutely shameful Calcutta High Court raps Bengal government over Sandeshkhali gcw

    'Even if 1% true, it's absolutely shameful...’ Calcutta High Court raps Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali

    What is Saree Cancer? Know about Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) anr

    What is Saree Cancer? Know about Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC)

    Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's new command and control systems

    Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's new command and control system

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon