Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, says Naidu

    The BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena have reportedly reached a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. The development was also confirmed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, says Chandrababu Naidu gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and have agreed to a seat-sharing formula. This comes as the three parties were in talks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

    Announcing the pact, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have come to understanding for alliance in polls. Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, state."

    "It will be a sweep," Naidu added on Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll prospects of TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

    In an effort to solidify their alliance ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday for their second round of discussions. In Andhra Pradesh, the Lok Sabha and assembly elections will take place at the same time.

    The statement comes after BJP leader JP Nadda and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu conducted discussions for the "purpose of alliance" with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.The conversations that took place at Shah's house on Thursday night for about an hour and a half included Kalyan as well.

    The announcement also coincides with mounting signs that the Biju Janata Dal, the party in power in Odisha, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party, are close to finalizing their alliance. On Wednesday, senior officials of the two parties had separate talks and hinted at the potential of such an alliance.

     

    While the TDP and BJP had been allies earlier, Naidu broke the tie-up in 2018, citing the failure of the Centre to give Andhra Pradesh special category status as a reason.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals avv

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP reach seat sharing arrangement

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

    Who is Faisal Khan, Mumbai YouTuber who 'duped' Indians to work for Russian army? gcw

    Who is Faisal Khan, Mumbai YouTuber who 'duped' Indians to work for Russian army?

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search anr

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA released new PHOTOS of suspect

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    Recent Stories

    Football Sunny Singh Gill makes history as the first referee of Indian descent in English Premier League (WATCH) osf

    Sunny Singh Gill makes history as the first referee of Indian descent in English Premier League (WATCH)

    Miss World 2024: 7 facts about Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty RBA

    Miss World 2024: 7 facts about Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals avv

    Ex-President Nasheed apologizes to New Delhi after Maldives witnesses sharp decline in Indian tourist arrivals

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP reach seat sharing arrangement

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

    Devendra Jhajharia elected as President of the Paralympic Committee of India osf

    Devendra Jhajharia elected as President of the Paralympic Committee of India

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon