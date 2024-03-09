Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, says Naidu

The BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena have reportedly reached a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. The development was also confirmed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and have agreed to a seat-sharing formula. This comes as the three parties were in talks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

Announcing the pact, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have come to understanding for alliance in polls. Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, state."

"It will be a sweep," Naidu added on Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll prospects of TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

In an effort to solidify their alliance ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday for their second round of discussions. In Andhra Pradesh, the Lok Sabha and assembly elections will take place at the same time.

The statement comes after BJP leader JP Nadda and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu conducted discussions for the "purpose of alliance" with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.The conversations that took place at Shah's house on Thursday night for about an hour and a half included Kalyan as well.

The announcement also coincides with mounting signs that the Biju Janata Dal, the party in power in Odisha, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party, are close to finalizing their alliance. On Wednesday, senior officials of the two parties had separate talks and hinted at the potential of such an alliance.





While the TDP and BJP had been allies earlier, Naidu broke the tie-up in 2018, citing the failure of the Centre to give Andhra Pradesh special category status as a reason.