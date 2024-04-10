Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends defamation notice to Shashi Tharoor?

    Union Minister and NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over defamatory remarks made on a TV channel. The legal notice asserts that Tharoor's statements were made to damage Chandrasekhar's reputation and image.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends defamation notice to Shashi Tharoor? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has issued a legal notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, alleging that the latter made defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram

    Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls on April 26, has accused the Congress MP of spreading "patently false information." Specifically, Chandrasekhar alleges that Tharoor falsely claimed that the BJP leader engaged in bribery of key voters and influential figures, including parish priests.

    The legal notice asserts that Tharoor's statements were made to damage Chandrasekhar's reputation and image. Furthermore, it contends that Tharoor's remarks disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders by alleging their involvement in cash-for-votes activities.

    Additionally, it has claimed that the remarks made by the Congress MP violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The notice further stated that the allegations were intended to harm the BJP leader's campaign and help Tharoor win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    The legal notice addressed to the Congress leader seeks that he "immediately withdraw" all of the accusations made against Chandrashekhar on April 6 and offer an unconditional public apology in print and digital media. Additionally, it demands that he "cease, refrain and desist from defaming, harassing, hampering the reputation" of the minister going forward.

    It has issued a warning, stating that if the requirements are not met within 24 hours of receiving the notification, suitable criminal and civil proceedings would be brought before a competent court of law.

    LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 2:50 PM IST
