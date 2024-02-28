'234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai recalls En Mann En Makkal Padayatra (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai took to social media platforms to share highlights of the En Mann En Makkal Padayatra, a six-month journey spanning 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai took to social media platforms to share glimpses of the En Mann En Makkal Padayatra. The yatra, inaugurated in Rameswaram by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, traversed through 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu over the last six months.

The Padyatra concluded on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the last leg of the En Mann En Makkal Padayatra. On social media platform X, Annamalai termed the Padyatra as "an experience of a lifetime".

On the concluding day of the 'En Mann Ek Makkal' yatra, marked by the presence of Prime Minister Modi, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underscored the journey's significance and highlighted the resounding support garnered by PM Modi in the 2024 elections.

Emphasizing the culmination of the seven-month-long yatra on the day of Prime Minister Modi's arrival, Annamalai expressed, "As we reach the final constituency after this extensive journey, I personally feel a profound transformation within myself. Witnessing the unwavering support for our Prime Minister across every corner of our state has been truly remarkable."

Pointing to the overwhelming mandate anticipated for PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 elections, Annamalai posed a rhetorical question, "The phenomenal mandate heading towards PM Modi in the 2024 elections is vividly evident through this yatra. PM Modi's alliance has consistently resonated with 140 crore people over the past decade. It's a deeply rooted alliance that transcends mere politics; can any other alliance match the strength of Modi's alliance?"

In his address at the closing ceremony held in Tiruppur, PM Modi reminisced about his longstanding relationship with Tamil Nadu, extending back decades. Speaking at a public rally in Palladam, he lauded the Kongu region of Tamil Nadu for its pivotal role in India's economic landscape, particularly in textile manufacturing, wind energy production, and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.

Expressing sentiments beyond politics, PM Modi remarked, "My connection with Tamil Nadu goes beyond the realms of politics; it is deeply rooted in mutual respect and affection. This bond, forged over decades, is characterized by the unwavering love and support that Tamil Nadu has consistently bestowed upon me."