Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Sitharaman on 3-day tour to Pawar's home turf Baramati from today

    The BJP has launched a 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen the party in the country's 144 Lok Sabha seats, including Baramati and 15 other seats in Maharashtra. Sitharaman will meet with BJP cadres, district office-bearers, and core committee members from the Lok Sabha constituency during the Pravas campaign.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 3-day tour to Pawar's home turf Baramati from today
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin a three-day tour of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra on Thursday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen the party in the country's 144 Lok Sabha constituencies.

    The BJP has launched a campaign to increase the party's support in 144 Lok Sabha seats across the country, including Baramati and 15 other Maharashtra seats.

    Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats in total. Sitharaman is scheduled to visit all six Assembly segments, Baramati, Purandar, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Khadakwasla, which fall under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, during her three-day visit to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's stronghold, a BJP leader said.

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, is a Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

    During the 'Pravas' campaign, Sitharaman will meet with BJP cadres, district office-bearers, and core committee members from the Lok Sabha constituency, according to a party functionary.

    To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the minister is expected to meet with beneficiaries of various government programmes, traders, voters, and people from various fields.

    According to a BJP functionary, Sitharaman's three-day tour will include 21 programmes.

    Earlier this month, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited the constituency and met with BJP cadres. He had stated that the BJP had launched a programme to reach out to every voter in the state's 16 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Baramati.

    He previously stated that the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will win 45 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Baramati, in the 2024 elections.

    Sharad Pawar's stronghold in the Pune district has been Baramati, where he had represented the constituency multiple times, including when he was in Congress.

    Ajit Pawar, his nephew, is also an MLA from Baramati. Kanchan Kul of the BJP ran against Supriya Sule of the NCP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
