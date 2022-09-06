Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devendra Fadnavis eyes Sharad Pawar's Baramati; says it is a part of 'Mission Maharashtra'

    "The BJP has launched Mission India and Mission Maharashtra. As Baramati is in Maharashtra, it's a part of 'Mission Maharashtra,' Fadnavis said. He also stated that the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the BJP would form an alliance to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief- Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the  Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's pocket borough of Baramati falls under the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Mission Maharashtra' on Tuesday.

    He also stated that the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the BJP would jointly contest in the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

    While talking to reporters at the Nagpur International Airport, Fadnavis said, "The BJP. has launched Mission India and Mission Maharashtra, as Baramati is in Maharashtra, it is part of Mission Maharashtra," he explained. 

    Fadnavis was responding to a question about Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule's visit to Baramati.

    Bawankule has stated that the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena will win the Baramati constituency, currently represented by the NCP's Supriya Sule, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 45 of the state's 48 constituencies.

    Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, stated that there is no need to display photos of social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in the state secretariat in Mumbai as they live in people's hearts.

    Fadnavis stated, "There is no need to make it mandatory to display photos of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule as I believe they live in people's hearts. However, government offices operate by rules; such orders are issued frequently. I believe Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule are highly regarded throughout the country."

    When asked if the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will fight the Mumbai civic elections together and the BJP separately, Fadnavis said such speculation is like kite flying.

    "The BJP and the original Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, will fight together in the Mumbai civic elections and raise the saffron flag atop the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," he added.

    According to Bawankule, the BJP has launched a programme to reach out to every voter in Maharashtra's 16 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Baramati, to broaden its base and win them in the next elections.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
