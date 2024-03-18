Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi gains strong backing in Shivamogga, says 'Viksit Bharat ke liye 400 paar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied BJP supporters in Shivamogga, Karnataka, urging votes for 28 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. Accompanied by local candidates, Modi's arrival was met with thunderous applause and victory chants. The event boasted cross-party participation and significant enthusiasm, marking a key moment in the BJP's campaign.

Addressing a mammoth audience at the Allamaprabhu Stadium in Shivamogga, Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fervently appealed to supporters to cast their votes for the BJP in all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Modi's impassioned plea resonated with the enthusiastic crowd, drawing thunderous applause and cheers. Commencing his speech with a warm greeting in Kannada, "Namaste Shimoga," Prime Minister Modi immediately struck a chord with the gathered supporters, setting the tone for his address.

The occasion marked the BJP's second convention in the state as part of its extensive campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the event, accompanied by Shimoga Lok Sabha candidate BY Raghavendra and Davangere Lok Sabha candidate Gayatri Siddeshwar, was met with spirited enthusiasm from the crowd.



Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks



PM Modi said, "The Congress, my dear fellow citizens, has been accused of spreading lies relentlessly, day and night. Their agenda, unfortunately, seems to be filled with falsehoods. They have this rather unfortunate habit of pointing fingers at me and the central government for pretty much everything, even when it's not warranted.

In Karnataka, they've earned themselves a rather unflattering nickname – the ATM government. It's a sad situation, implying that they're only interested in draining the state's resources for their benefit. Now, let's talk about the state of affairs in Karnataka. It's quite disheartening to see the Chief Minister's son and others in influential positions. This has invited quite a bit of criticism, rightfully so. On another note, some individuals seem to be on a mission to weaken the very fabric of our Hindu society. This has understandably raised concerns among our citizens. But amidst all this, let's not forget the importance of women's empowerment. I've always maintained that women's power is our greatest strength. In a recent speech, I had the privilege of praising the silent support of women voters, whom I fondly refer to as the "armour" of women's power.

As Modi made his grand entrance in an open vehicle, the atmosphere at the convention pulsed with fervour and anticipation. Supporters erupted into chants of "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," underscoring their unwavering support for the BJP and its vision.



Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit

The convention witnessed a massive turnout of activists and supporters, with notable leaders from the state BJP gracing the occasion. Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and other prominent figures such as Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Brijesh Chauta, Bangalore rural candidate Dr C N Manjunath, Davangere candidate Gayatri Siddeshwar, Udupi Chikmagalur BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Pujari, and Shimoga BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra were among the distinguished attendees.

Displaying political unity, JDS MLA Sharada Puri Naik also participated in the convention, highlighting cross-party engagement in the electoral process. Prime Minister Modi's impassioned plea and the overwhelming support witnessed at the convention underscored the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. As the campaign gains momentum, the BJP's concerted efforts and strong presence in the state continue to resonate with voters, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle.