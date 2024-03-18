Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Palakkad for the NDA candidate C Krishnakumar on Tuesday (Mar 19). He will also hold a roadshow from Anvu Vilakku for 1 km. This will be his fifth visit to Kerala in three months.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala for the fifth time in three months ahead of the Lok Sabha election. He will reach Palakkad on Tuesday (Mar 19) and hold a massive roadshow in the constituency. The NDA candidate in the Palakkad constituency is C Krishnakumar. The BJP district leadership informed that all the preparations have been completed for the Prime Minister's visit.

    Heavy security measures have been implemented in Palakkad city in anticipation of the upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks the third occasion that the Prime Minister will be visiting the BJP's significant constituency. Previously, he visited in 2016 and 2021 to bolster support for the Legislative Assembly.

    PM Modi will land at the Mercy College helipad at 10 am and then proceed to Anchu Vilakku, where the roadshow will commence, covering a distance of approximately one kilometer to the Head Post Office. The roadshow is expected to last for about 30 minutes. The BJP district leadership aims to mobilize around 50,000 people for the event. Over the past decade, there has been a significant surge in BJP votes in Palakkad during the Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2019.

    The Prime Minister on March 15 (Friday) arrived in Pathanamthitta to address the election campaign for the NDA candidate Anil Antony. He had said that the people in Kerala are expecting development and only the BJP can bring changes to the state.

    In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 26, the three fronts in the state are gearing up for a full-fledged campaign over the next 39 days. Meanwhile, the UDF is preparing to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive in Wayanad at the end of the week. The Left Front will focus its campaign primarily on opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

    Candidates are apprehensive that any slowdown in their efforts could leave them trailing behind in the electoral race. With every vote and seat being crucial, there is a sense of urgency to continue the campaign at full fledge.  

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
