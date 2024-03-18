Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BRS leader K Kavitha moves SC against arrest by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

    The ED said that Kavitha's involvement is linked to a powerful conglomerate known as the "South Group," which allegedly wielded significant influence within the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

    BRS leader K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against arrest by ED in Delhi liquor policy case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday (March 18) took her legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested from Hyderabad and was subsequently shifted to Delhi on March 15. It is reportedly said that her plea before the apex court, Kavitha denounces her arrest as 'illegal'.

    The ED said that Kavitha's involvement is linked to a powerful conglomerate known as the "South Group," which allegedly wielded significant influence within the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons over Jal Board investigation, says AAP

    Kavitha's custodial remand until March 23 highlights the severity of the situation, especially as it unfolds just weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Hyderabad on the same day as Kavitha's arrest adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding drama, with PM Modi conducting a roadshow in a suburban area of the city.

    The apex court, having heard her petition against the agency's summons on Friday, is slated to reconvene for further deliberations on March 19, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Kavitha's legal predicament.

    West Bengal: Five-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, 13 rescued

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case anr

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit March 19 anr

    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit

    Kerala: Finance Department allots Rs 3.54 lakh for new server to solve ration mustering crisis rkn

    Kerala: Finance Department allots Rs 3.54 lakh for new server to solve ration mustering crisis

    Fact checking TMC RS MP Saket Gokhale's poll violation claim over PM Modi using IAF aircraft

    Fact-checking TMC RS MP Saket Gokhale's poll violation claim over PM Modi using IAF aircraft

    Kerala: Petrol pump owners deny giving fuel to police vehicles; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Petrol pump owners refuse to give fuel for police vehicles; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev osf

    Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev

    Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case anr

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit March 19 anr

    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App RBA

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App

    cricket Vijay Mallya applauds RCB Women's WPL 2024 title triumph osf

    Vijay Mallya applauds RCB Women's WPL 2024 title triumph

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon