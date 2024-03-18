BRS leader K Kavitha moves SC against arrest by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

The ED said that Kavitha's involvement is linked to a powerful conglomerate known as the "South Group," which allegedly wielded significant influence within the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday (March 18) took her legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested from Hyderabad and was subsequently shifted to Delhi on March 15. It is reportedly said that her plea before the apex court, Kavitha denounces her arrest as 'illegal'.

The ED said that Kavitha's involvement is linked to a powerful conglomerate known as the "South Group," which allegedly wielded significant influence within the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Kavitha's custodial remand until March 23 highlights the severity of the situation, especially as it unfolds just weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Hyderabad on the same day as Kavitha's arrest adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding drama, with PM Modi conducting a roadshow in a suburban area of the city.

The apex court, having heard her petition against the agency's summons on Friday, is slated to reconvene for further deliberations on March 19, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Kavitha's legal predicament.

