The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protests over the suspension of eight opposition MPs, who were seen protesting outside Parliament. The suspension followed uproar in the House over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the 2020 India-China standoff.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition members over the suspension of eight opposition MPs a day earlier during the Budget Session. The session will resume at 12 pm.

The suspended opposition MPs were seen protesting outside Parliament, holding posters reading "PM is compromised." LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged the same while speaking to the media on the India-US trade agreement.

The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to reply today to the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Opposition Defends Rahul Gandhi

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauria defended Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he represents the voice of people who voted against the BJP. He also accused the ruling party of trying to silence the Opposition by creating an uproar whenever national security issues are raised in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadauria said, "Rahul Gandhi is the LoP. He is the voice of everyone who voted against the BJP. If he wants to raise people's voice in the Parliament, something related to national security, the BJP and the Treasury Bench should not raise such hue and cry...It is a conspiracy to stifle Opposition's voice. If the truth comes out before the people of the country, BJP feels its so-called image of Vishwaguru will suffer a dent. The country is not in safe hands and public will get to know the truth. So, BJP is rattled."

Reason for Suspension

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoirs but would briefly speak about Chinese action during the Kailash Range standoff in the house.

The government, however, maintained that Rahul Gandhi could not quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it. The Chair directed him to resume his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and adhere to the ruling already given. When the House resumed its proceedings, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named eight opposition members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion for suspension of the eight members for the remainder of the budget session for "violating rules and throwing papers on the chair." The motion was adopted by the House amid protests from the opposition members. (ANI)