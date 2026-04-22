Maggi Recipes: If you're tired of eating the same old Maggi every day, these 3 easy and tasty recipes are perfect for you. With twists like Veg Masala, Cheesy, and Desi Tadka Maggi, you can make your favourite dish even more delicious in minutes.

2 Minute Maggi Recipe: Everyone loves Maggi. It's the perfect solution for late-night hunger pangs or when you need a quick, tasty meal. But let's be honest, eating the same simple Maggi every day can get a bit boring. If you also want to add a new twist to your 2-minute Maggi, it's time to try something different. With a few extra ingredients and some easy steps, you can transform your Maggi into something new and delicious. These recipes are not just easy to make but will be loved by people of all ages. Let's check out 3 tasty Maggi recipes that will satisfy both your hunger and your mood.

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Vegetable Masala Maggi

Ingredients

1 packet Maggi

1/2 cup chopped vegetables (carrot, capsicum, peas)

1 small onion (chopped)

1 small tomato (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil

How to make it

Heat oil in a pan and add the onions. Fry them until they turn light golden.

Now, add the tomatoes and cook until they become soft.

Add the chopped vegetables and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Next, add turmeric, red chilli powder, and a little salt. Mix well.

Pour in 1.5 cups of water and bring it to a boil.

Add the Maggi noodles and the tastemaker. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Your hot and delicious Veg Masala Maggi is ready to serve.

Cheesy Maggi

Ingredients

1 packet Maggi

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

2 cheese slices or 1/2 cup grated cheese

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon butter

How to make it

Lightly heat the butter in a pan.

Now, add water and milk and let it come to a boil.

Add the Maggi noodles and its tastemaker and let it cook.

When the Maggi is almost done, add the cheese.

Add black pepper and mix everything well.

Cook until the cheese melts and then serve.

Your creamy and delicious Cheesy Maggi is ready.

Tadka Maggi (Desi Style)

Ingredients

1 packet Maggi

1 teaspoon ghee or oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1-2 cloves of garlic (chopped)

1 green chilli (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

A little fresh coriander

How to make it

First, cook the Maggi in the usual way with water and the tastemaker.

In a separate small pan, heat the ghee and add cumin seeds.

When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the garlic and green chilli and fry.

Now, add the garam masala and immediately pour this tadka over the prepared Maggi.

Mix well and garnish with fresh coriander on top.

Your spicy, desi-style Tadka Maggi is ready.

With these 3 easy and fun recipes, you can make your everyday Maggi new and interesting. So, the next time you crave something quick and tasty, definitely give these twisted Maggi recipes a try!