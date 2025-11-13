Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens as part of their From Zero World Tour, ahead of Lollapalooza India. Indian metal band Bloodywood will open the show. Tickets open soon.

Bengaluru: After days of speculation triggered by Linkin Park's iconic logo appearing on billboards across Bengaluru, the band has officially confirmed a standalone performance in the city. The legendary American rock group will take the stage at Brigade Innovation Gardens on January 23, 2026, as part of their 'From Zero World Tour.' This special concert comes before their scheduled appearance at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai. Indian metal sensation Bloodywood, who have gained international acclaim, will open the show. The decision to add a second Indian show stems from the massive outpouring of support from fans requesting performances in multiple cities. After announcing their Lollapalooza India slot earlier this year, which generated record-breaking response, the band felt compelled to expand their maiden India visit.

How To Get Tickets?

LPU Legacy Members: Pre-sale begins Friday, November 14 at 11:00 AM

LPU Passport Plus Members: Pre-sale begins Friday, November 14 at 1:00 PM Visit lpunderground.com/pre-sale for pre-sale access and details

For General Public, ticket sales start on Saturday, November 15 at 12 PM IST exclusively on BookMyShow

Tips for Securing Tickets

Create/Login to your BookMyShow account in advance to save time during the sale. Be ready before the sale time - have the website/app open a few minutes early. Have payment details ready for quick checkout Act fast - tickets for popular international acts typically sell out quickly. Consider joining LPU if you want early access to future pre-sales.

From Zero Album Nominated for Grammys

For the first time in 15 years, Linkin Park has made a return to the Grammys 2026 with major nominations, Best Rock Album for 'From Zero' and Best Rock Performance for 'The Emptiness Machine'. The concerts will showcase material from their latest chart-topping album 'From Zero', which reached Number 1 in 14 countries. Fans can expect to hear recent tracks like 'The Emptiness Machine' and 'Heavy Is The Crown' alongside timeless classics including 'In The End' and 'Numb'. Formed in 1996, Linkin Park has cultivated a devoted following in India over nearly three decades, with generations of fans growing up on their groundbreaking sound.