A viral BMTC bus message in Bengaluru reading “Do Not Be a Guest Forever” has sparked online praise. The poster urges residents to learn Kannada and be part of the community, earning appreciation for its polite and inclusive message.

Bengaluru: A message spotted inside a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus has sparked a lively discussion on social media about language, belonging, and inclusivity in the city. The message, written in English, read: “Dear Citizen, If you are living here and do not know Kannada, please learn and be one amongst us. Do not be a guest forever.”

The simple yet thought-provoking note caught the attention of a commuter, who shared it online with the caption, “Saw this in a BMTC bus today. What do you all think? Personally, I found it kind of interesting, it’s direct, but maybe it’s got a point too.”

The post quickly gained traction, with users sharing their own thoughts and experiences about learning Kannada and integrating into Bengaluru’s culture.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Social media users reacted in varied yet mostly positive ways to the message, appreciating its polite tone and underlying message of inclusiveness.

One user commented: “I mean Kannada isn't even that hard to learn. Nane 2 varsha dalli kaltidini. From Odisha.”

Another user replied: “Proud of you! It's a beautiful language and I appreciate you putting the effort to learn it!”

One more user shared: “That’s a good inclusiveness move. Currently native vs immigrant discussions and conflicts are happening across the globe. This is a soft and better one.”

Another user added: “I would pay more to have this kinda stickers in every bus.”

Some even suggested putting up similar messages in the metro as well.

One more user said: “That’s very nice. See, that’s all you need. Not these goon organisations who just work for money-looting purposes.”

Encouraging Inclusivity Through Language

Many users felt the message reflected the city’s long-standing spirit of inclusiveness while encouraging residents to learn Kannada, not as an obligation but as a gesture of respect and connection. In a city known for its cosmopolitan population, the appeal to “be one amongst us” struck a chord with both locals and newcomers.

While debates around language politics often turn divisive, this BMTC bus sticker seemed to have found a softer and more welcoming approach, promoting cultural understanding through simple communication.