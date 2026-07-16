An interest certificate is a crucial document from your bank or post office detailing the interest earned on your deposits, which is essential for accurate ITR filing. This guide explains how to download your interest certificate from major banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and India Post to ensure you report all income correctly and avoid penalties.

As the ITR deadline approaches, almost two crore income tax returns for AY 2026–2027 have already been filed. Before beginning the filing process, taxpayers must have all required paperwork available, including the interest certificate from their banks or post office, to prevent mistakes when reporting income.

A consolidated record of the interest earned on savings accounts, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, and other qualifying deposit plans throughout the course of the fiscal year is provided by the interest certificate. This helps you prevent penalties and other repercussions that might occur if you submit your tax return improperly by guaranteeing that you do not fail to disclose any interest income.

What Is An Interest Certificate?

A legal document from your bank or post office that provides you with a detailed view of the total interest you have accrued on your deposits during a specific fiscal year is called an interest certificate. You may obtain all the information pertaining to interest income from savings, fixed, and recurring deposits in a single document. Additionally, a taxpayer may obtain a loan interest certificate for interest paid on loans within a certain fiscal year. It contains crucial information including your name, account number, interest rate, and coverage term.

You may obtain the interest certificate using their online banking platform if you have deposits with SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), or India Post. Here's how to access the document step-by-step.

How To Download Interest Certificate From SBI Bank?

Step 1: Visit the SBI Personal Banking website and enter your login information.

Step 2: Locate and choose "e-Services" from the top menu bar.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, choose "My Certificates."

Step 4: Select the "Interest Certificate" option.

Step 5: Choose the appropriate fiscal year and send in the request.

You will be able to read or download the interest certificate in PDF format after completing these steps. The interest certificate can then be downloaded and saved for use in filing your ITR.

How To Download Interest Certificate From ICICI Bank?

Step 1: Visit the ICICI Bank online banking site and enter your login information.

Step 2: Choose the tax center after clicking on the payments & transfer page.

Step 3: In the interest certificate area, select the download option.

Step 4: From the drop-down box, choose your account number and the applicable fiscal year.

Step 5: After that, you may download the PDF and store it on your device for usage with ITR.

How To Download Interest Certificate From HDFC Bank?

Step 1: Visit the HDFC Bank NetBanking website and enter your login information.

Step 2: Navigate to the accounts area

Step 3: Select "Download Interest Certificate" from the list of fast links.

Step 4: Select the account, the applicable fiscal year, or the set of dates.

To store the certificate to your device and utilise it for filing your ITR, select the download button after completing these procedures.

How To Download Interest Certificate From India Post?

Step 1: Go to ebanking.indiapost.gov.in to access the India Post Internet Banking interface and enter your User ID and Password.

Step 2: You may easily register for online banking at the post office that is closest to you if you haven't already.

Step 3: Find the Accounts Tab on the dashboard after logging in.

Step 4: From the Accounts Tab, select the Interest Certificate option.

Step 5: If prompted, select the appropriate account and fiscal year.

Step 6: To create and store the interest certificate, click Download.