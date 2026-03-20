Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena met PM Narendra Modi, reaffirming his commitment to the PM's vision for the region's development and tourism. He also welcomed the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, advocating for peaceful dialogue over agitation.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

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The office of the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision for Ladakh's development and mark it among the top tourist sites on the map. The office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh, shared on X, "LG, VK Saxena, today called on Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and sought his valuable guidance and blessings. Saxena has expressed his resolve to fulfil PM's larger vision for the development of Ladakh and positioning it as a leading destination on the world's tourism map." https://x.com/lg_ladakh/status/2034935185998062081

Taking it to X, the Prime Minister's office also wrote, "Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, met Prime Minister @narendramodi." https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2034897324951118213

LG Welcomes Activist's Release, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue

Earlier on March 14, Kumar welcomed the decision of the Union Home Ministry to revoke the detention of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, stating that it was a positive step by the Central Government towards fostering an environment of peace, harmony, stability and mutual trust in the Ladakh region.

According to an official release, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that Ladakh has always been known for the patriotic spirit, nationalism, and peaceful nature of its people. He observed that these values are deeply embedded in the culture and traditions of the region and have played a vital role in maintaining harmony and social cohesion.

Dialogue Over Agitation

Saxena stated that all concerns and issues can be resolved amicably through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding. He underlined that there is no place for agitation, bandhs, or violence in Ladakh and stressed that such actions do not contribute to meaningful progress. Instead, he said, the path of cooperation and peaceful engagement should be followed to achieve lasting solutions.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the UT Administration remains committed to inclusive development, good governance, and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in Ladakh.

Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, two days after protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. (ANI)