In his first visit to the Police HQ, Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the force to adopt proactive, humane, and citizen-centric policing. He stressed on using technology for crime prevention and ensuring the safety of women and children.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with the Commissioner of Police and senior officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters, stressing the need for proactive, humane, visible and citizen-centric policing while directing the force to make extensive use of advanced technologies for crime prevention and intelligence gathering. The meeting, which marked the Lieutenant Governor's first visit to the Police Headquarters, was attended by all Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

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During the review, LG Sandhu emphasised that policing should be preventive in nature and officers must remain approachable, empathetic and transparent in their dealings with the public in order to strengthen trust and confidence in law enforcement.

Non-Negotiable Safety for Women and Children

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order, the Lieutenant Governor endorsed strict control over crime and declared that the safety and security of women, children and senior citizens remains completely non-negotiable. He directed police officers to proactively identify potential crime hotspots, prevent street crimes before they occur and pay special attention to ensuring the safety of girl students across the national capital.

Push for Tech-Driven Intelligence Gathering

To strengthen the city's policing capabilities against evolving threats, LG Sandhu instructed the Delhi Police to aggressively adopt modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, Facial Recognition Systems and social media monitoring tools, for advanced intelligence gathering and crime prevention. He also stressed the importance of continuous skill enhancement for personnel, particularly in investigating cybercrime cases and handling sensitive matters under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Crackdown on Traffic Violations

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed traffic management and urban mobility issues, calling for stringent enforcement against traffic violations. He directed authorities to ensure a highly visible deployment of traffic police personnel at major congestion points and instructed officials to crack down on offences such as wrong-side driving, triple riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets. Alongside enforcement measures, he urged efforts to promote positive behavioural changes among road users.

Strengthening Community Policing Framework

Highlighting the importance of community participation in policing, LG Sandhu asked the force to actively integrate Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and street vendors into the community policing framework. He said such collaboration would help strengthen grassroots intelligence networks and improve local-level security.

Focus on Police Welfare and Reforms

Reviewing administrative and welfare-related issues within the police force, the Lieutenant Governor underlined the importance of personnel welfare and predictable, transparent transfer policies to prevent stagnation and favouritism. He directed officials to focus on ensuring timely promotions for personnel in lower ranks, increasing the representation of women in the police force and exploring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding to strengthen support for martyr welfare initiatives.

In line with broader civic and environmental objectives, he instructed that police residential complexes be transformed into "Zero-Waste" colonies by replicating the successful Navjeevan Vihar model in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Lieutenant Governor also underscored the need to balance structural empowerment with strict accountability, stating that citizens evaluate governance based on tangible outcomes and visible improvements in service delivery. Assuring Delhi Police personnel of his continued support, he called upon the force to work with renewed commitment and deliver measurable results so that every resident of the national capital feels safer, more secure and better served. (ANI)