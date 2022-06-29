Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leopard enters Mumbai's school washroom, later rescued by forest department

    The Wildlife Welfare Association posted a video showing the leopard being transferred from the school's washroom to the forest department vehicle. It added that the rescue operation took about three hours.

    Team Newsable
    Goregaon, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    The forest department successfully rescued a leopard that had strayed into a school in Mumbai's Goregaon. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and photos have now surfaced online.

    As per media reports, Girija Desai, a forest department official, stated, "Nearby, there is forest-like vegetation. The leopard broke into the school last night and was imprisoned in a restroom. We saved the leopard."

    The Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Thane and Mumbai, posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page, showing the tranquillised leopard being transferred from the school's washroom to the forest department vehicle. It added that the rescue operation took about three hours.

    "A team of Mumbai Forest Department, SGNP rescue team, and wildlife welfare association successfully rescued Adult male leopard from BMC school in Bimbisar Nagar, Goregaon East," WWA said in a Facebook post.

    According to the agency, the school's watchman saw the big cat jump over the gate and called the forest department.

    "Because this location was 100-200 metres from the Western Express Highway and was a residential area, the department decided to tranquillise and rescue the feline for its safety," according to the post.

    Last week, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a leopard rescue highlighting the problem of open wells near animal habitats.

    The short video showed the leopard being lifted from the well and leaving the area after being pulled out. Nanda noted in the caption that closing wells near animal habitats would reduce such incidents. He also mocked the old method of rescuing the leopard, dubbing it "Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology."

