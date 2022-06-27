Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leopard rescued from an open well; netizens demand action: watch video

    A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a leopard successful rescued from an open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. 
     

    India, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    A video of a leopard rescued from an open well has enraged netizens. IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on Twitter, mentioning the details of the incident. Susanta Nanda also wrote that the leopard was rescued from the open well utilising the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. The IFS officer said such incidents stopped when we shut the open wells around animal habitats. Susanta Nanda often posts fascinating videos on his Twitter handle. As part of the Indian Forest Service, many clips he shares deal with animals being rescued and rehabilitated.

    In the video, a leopard can be seen lifted from an open well with the help of a ribbon cot tied with ropes on all four sides. As the video proceeds, the animal bounces and sprints before reaching the surface. The video is spectacular as the animal was rescued smoothly in the first place. However, the exact location of the happening is yet to be known.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 48K views and 2K likes. Watching the clip, social media users were furious, and it also sparked a debate in the comments section about the safety of wild animals. People exhaustively criticised the presence of unsafe open wells in forest areas. Many users indicated that the leopard could have been injured during the rescue operation. Several others asked the authorities to build a wall around the well.

    A few days back, another video of a leopard being saved from a well had created ripples on the Internet. The incident occurred in Odisha's Sambalpur district, and the state Fire Department conducted the rescue operation. Watch the video.

