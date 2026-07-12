Kerala Minister Bindu Krishna visited the family of AC Thomas and his wife Loveni Thomas from Kottarakkara who lost their lives in the Vietnam boat accident. The state government is coordinating with the MEA to expedite the repatriation of the victims.

Keralam Minister Bindu Krishna on Saturday visited the family of AC Thomas and his wife, Loveni Thomas, from Kottarakkara, who lost their lives in the recent boat accident in Vietnam, and offered her condolences. Stating that two of the 15 Indians killed in the tragedy were from Keralam, the minister said the state government is coordinating with Vietnamese authorities and the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the repatriation of the victims' mortal remains.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

State Government's Swift Action

"It is deeply saddening to learn about the boat accident in Vietnam and the 15 Indians killed, out of whom two are from Keralam. I visited the house of the deceased. Their children, mother, and other relatives are currently at home, devastated by the loss," the Minister told ANI.

She further emphasised that the state government swung into action immediately upon receiving news of the tragedy, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan directly supervising the coordination efforts. "Immediately after knowing about the incident, Chief Minister VD Satheesan directed the NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) CEO to collect maximum information from the Vietnamese officials. The Chief Minister is also repeatedly contacting the External Affairs Minister. We are trying to bring back the mortal remains at the earliest," she added.

Details of the Tragedy

Earlier on Saturday, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan posted on X, "The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has officially confirmed the tragic demise of Kottarakkara natives A.C. Thomas (57) and Loveni Thomas (56) in the boat accident. The state government is coordinating with @MEAIndia to expedite procedures and bring them home. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Andhra Pradesh Mourns Victims

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday expressed deep grief over a tragic boat accident in Vietnam involving Indian tourists, noting that approximately 15 to 16 Indians are feared to have lost their lives in the incident, including three confirmed dead from the state and one currently admitted to the hospital. "Nearly 250 people were in the boat, out of which a few people drowned. It is very sad that some of them died. We have lost close to 15 to 16 people from the country. From Andhra Pradesh, we have lost three persons and one person is currently in the ICU. Close to 33 people were travelling from our state," he said. (ANI)