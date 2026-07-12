The UP government is set to launch its 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' plantation drive on July 12. The campaign, themed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' aims to plant 35 crore saplings. CM Yogi Adityanath will launch the drive from Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch its mega plantation drive, 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026', on July 12, with a target to plant 35 crore saplings across the state under the central theme "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (One Tree in the Name of Mother), the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will officially launch the environmental campaign from Gorakhpur. As part of the launch event, the Chief Minister will establish the 'Holy Triveni Plantation and Development Garden' in Gorakhpur.

Further, in a boost to sustainable agriculture and green incentives, CM Adityanath will distribute certificates to local farmers under the Carbon Credit Scheme. According to the CMO, the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign aims to give new impetus to environmental protection.

Investment, Employment Expanding Beyond Noida, Ghaziabad: CM Yogi

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that investment and employment opportunities were now expanding beyond Noida and Ghaziabad to districts like Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, adding that the state's youth no longer need to migrate in search of jobs.

Addressing a public gathering in Kushinagar, the Chief Minister said that if previous governments had focused on development, the youth of the region would not have been forced to leave their homes for employment. "If the previous governments had taken interest, the youth of Kushinagar would not have migrated. Today, when recruitment takes place in the UP Police or any examination is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, and I distribute appointment letters in Lucknow, it gives me immense joy to see a youth from Kushinagar also receiving an appointment letter," CM Yogi said.

Targeting previous governments, CM Yogi alleged that before 2017, there was neither intent nor policy for development, leading to a lack of investment and stalled projects. "Before 2017, there was no initiative on their part. That is why there was no investment either, and development works had come to a standstill," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of corruption and alleged that benefits meant for the poor were being misused. (ANI)