Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slams the Centre over alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram temple, calling it a 'systematic loot'. A preliminary report found 70 theft instances despite heavy security, prompting demands for accountability.

Congress Alleges 'Systematic Loot'

Launching a blistering attack on the Central government over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed the incident a "systematic and coordinated loot" that took place despite heavy security protocols.

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Addressing the media, Singhvi alleged large-scale embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, claiming a preliminary report identified 70 instances of theft between April 27 and June 5. Questioning the effectiveness of existing security protocols and standard operating procedures, Singhvi alleged the thefts were carried out in a coordinated manner despite CCTV surveillance and strict donation-counting guidelines, and demanded accountability in the matter. "Between April 27 and June 5 alone, a preliminary report has identified 70 separate instances of theft within a very short period. Eight people from the lowest level have been arrested... This is a systematic and coordinated loot that took place in front of CCTV cameras... There are MoUs and SOPs between the State Bank of India and the trust. Donation boxes are to be opened only in the presence of authorised persons. Biometric verification is required to enter the counting room. Only one box can be counted at a time... What is the use of all this paperwork if such incidents are still taking place?" he said.

Devotees' Sentiments 'Deeply Hurt'

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has termed the alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Temple a "grave offence" against the faith of millions of devotees and said the controversy had deeply hurt public sentiments across the country. Speaking with ANI after offering prayers at the Ram Mandir and Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Cabinet colleagues and Congress leaders, Chauhan said devotees had contributed to the temple with devotion and sacrifice and making any alleged misuse of donations an insult to Lord Ram and His followers. "A very grave offence has taken place in Ayodhya. The Ram Temple is a symbol of the faith of crores of people. Devotees made contributions with complete devotion for the construction of the temple, but today their emotions have been deeply hurt. When reports emerged through the media that offerings made by devotees with faith were allegedly being stolen, nothing could be a greater insult to Lord Ram than this," Chauhan said.

SIT Preliminary Report Findings

Earlier on July 6, the preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Ram Mandir donation row states that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.

The preliminary report points to lapses and said there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible. The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026. The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings. (ANI)