Varanasi advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi has served a legal notice to Congress leader Digvijay Singh after he sought the return of his Rs 1.11 lakh donation to the Ram Temple, offering to personally refund the amount.

Advocate's Legal Challenge and Offer

A legal notice has been served to senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh by Varanasi-based advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, following Singh's reported statement seeking the return of donations made toward the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Tripathi, Convenor of the BJP Legal Cell, Kashi Kshetra, Senior Vice President of the Banaras Bar Association, and Vice President of the Central Brahmin Mahasabha in Varanasi, dispatched the notice on July 5 via registered post and email. Copies have also been forwarded to the President and the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. He said the legal notice had been sent in his personal capacity and out of a sense of legal responsibility.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Tripathi said, "I have sent a legal notice to Digvijaya Singh Ji... The entire character of the Congress party has been a strategy to undermine the Hindu religion. For 77 years, the legal battle for the Ram Mandir construction went on. After the Supreme Court order, the temple is finally being built. Congress left no stone unturned to stop it, even labelling Lord Ram as 'imaginary' in court. Despite this, by God's grace and the Supreme Court's decision, the construction began."

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The notice refers to media reports quoting Singh as having said that the government should return donations made to the Ram Temple, and that he was considering legal recourse to seek a refund of Rs 1,11,000 donated for the temple's construction. "During the construction phase, Digvijaya Singh donated Rs 1,11,000. When he made this donation, he claimed to be a descendant of King Ram, connecting himself to the throne of Orchha. Devotees from all over India and the world contributed to this temple. Every rupee has been accounted for and deposited into the official accounts," Tripathi told ANI.

Tripathi said Singh's reported decision to move court seeking return of his donation prompted him to issue the legal notice. "The day before yesterday, Digvijaya Singh gave a statement saying he intends to file a lawsuit against the Ram Mandir Trust to get his donation back. In the legal sense, when a deity is in a child form (Bal-rup), the government and devotees act as guardians. As a devotee of Lord Ram, I have sent a notice to Digvijaya Singh. I am ready to return his Rs 1,11,000 from my personal income. I invite him to Varanasi with his original receipt. He can take the money from me and provide a signed acknowledgement that he no longer has any claims against the Trust," he said.

Tripathi offered to personally pay Rs 1,11,000 to Singh from his own lawful income, stating that there was no requirement to raise the demand with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or any other religious institution. "Lord Shri Ram does not belong to any political party. He is a symbol of the nation's faith, dignity and cultural ethos. If Mr. Digvijay Singh genuinely seeks the return of the donated amount, then as a devotee and as an advocate, I am prepared to pay Rs 1,11,000 personally," Tripathi said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress was attempting to malign Hindu beliefs. "Congress continually tries to defame Hindu dharma. Digvijaya Singh himself tried to prove Ram as 'imaginary' in the Supreme Court. Now that a grand temple is being built, he wants his money back. Regarding the theft at the temple, I maintain that those responsible should be severely punished. According to Manusmriti, if a Brahmin commits theft from a temple, they should face four times the punishment, or even the death penalty, because their role was to protect and manage the system. I say this with great responsibility," Tripathi added.

Legal Basis for Notice

Referring to Section 126 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, Tripathi stated that a donation made lawfully, completely and unconditionally does not, by itself, create a right for the donor to seek its return merely upon a change of intent.

Allegations of Irregularities and Theft

Referring to the alleged theft of donation money reported at the Ram Temple, Tripathi said strict punishment should be awarded to those responsible. "Recently, there were reports about the calculation of daily offerings (charhawa) at the temple, and some people committed theft. We have demanded the strictest punishment for these thieves, even citing Manusmriti," he said.

The notice further said that any investigation into alleged financial irregularities or criminal misuse of donated funds is a separate legal issue and should proceed independently. It added that if any embezzlement or criminal misappropriation of temple donations has taken place, an impartial investigation should be conducted and those found guilty should face strict legal action. However, Tripathi argued that seeking the return of a donation made voluntarily for the construction of the Ram Temple because of alleged acts committed by specific individuals raises legal as well as religious concerns, considering the sentiments attached to the temple by millions of devotees.

In the notice, Tripathi proposed that Singh need not pursue a legal dispute against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust if he genuinely wished to recover the amount. He asked Singh to produce the original donation receipt or a duly verified copy, issue a signed acknowledgement after receiving the money, and clarify that no further claim would be made against the Trust regarding the donation. The notice clarified that the proposal would not affect Singh's right to seek an impartial investigation into any alleged financial irregularity or criminal offence.

Digvijay Singh's Plan to Approach Court

The legal notice comes days after Digvijaya Singh announced on July 3 that he would approach a court in Ayodhya over alleged irregularities in donations collected for the construction of the Ram Temple. Speaking during a 'Sadbuddhi Yajna' and collective fast organised by the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress in Bhopal, Singh said he had donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the temple and retained both the donation receipt and a copy of the cheque. He said that after consulting his legal counsel, he intended to file a case in an Ayodhya court.

Singh maintained that crores of devotees had donated to the temple with faith in Lord Ram and any allegation of financial irregularity warranted an impartial investigation. The Congress leader said that if the court established financial irregularities in the utilisation of donation funds, he would seek the return of his contribution and donate it to another recognised religious institution or a trust associated with a Shankaracharya. He also called for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of religious donations.

SIT's Preliminary Findings

Meanwhile, a preliminary probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged theft of Ram Temple donations pointed to serious security lapses in the counting room and alleged systematic concealment of cash by some counting staff. The SIT stated that CCTV footage reviewed between April 27 and June 5 showed around 70 suspicious incidents involving staff allegedly hiding cash bundles. It identified six persons with prima facie evidence of involvement and reported recovery of approximately Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees, besides Rs 2.25 lakh recovered from the counting room on June 4. The SIT described its findings as preliminary, with further investigation and legal proceedings continuing. (ANI)