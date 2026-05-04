Following the LDF's defeat in Kerala, India will not have a communist Chief Minister for the first time in five decades. Coupled with a poor show in West Bengal, the results highlight the Left's steady decline and growing irrelevance.

The left parties in India are staring into oblivion as the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, faced defeat in Kerala. This loss marks the first time in five decades that India will not have a communist Chief Minister.

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Coupled with the disastrous performance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in West Bengal, a state once a stronghold of the Left from 1977 to 2011, these setbacks highlight the growing rejection of the Left by voters.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government, which came to power in 2016, was seen as the last bastion of communist rule after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ended the Left's 34-year rule in West Bengal in 2011 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke the Left Front's 25-year reign in Tripura in 2018.

As per Election Commission trends by 2 pm, the Congress-led alliance was leading in 89 constituencies, while the LDF was trailing with leads in only 39 seats. While anti-incumbency against the 10-year-old LDF government was anticipated, the magnitude of the Congress-led alliance's lead points to the Left's continuous decline.

In West Bengal, the Left has delivered another poor performance, securing leads in just one seat in the 294-member assembly. The rise of BJP in the state reflects a shift in voter preference towards the right wing, marking a clear departure from the Left.

A Story of Steady Decline

The decline of the Left is not a sudden development but a steady one, beginning after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections when Left parties secured 59 seats and played a significant role in the formation of the UPA government. By 2009, their seats dwindled to 24, crashing further to 10 in 2014 and to just five in the 2019 general elections. Today, the Left holds only six Lok Sabha seats.

A lack of young, dynamic leadership, an incoherent ideological stance on globalisation, privatisation, and an inability to unite workers and labourers contributed to this steady decline. These factors have left the Left parties teetering on the brink of irrelevance in India's evolving political landscape.