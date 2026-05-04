BJP MP Raju Bista said the 'game is up for Mamata Didi' as trends show the party winning over 180 seats in West Bengal. He credited PM Modi and dedicated the win to martyred workers, calling it a defeat of TMC's 15-year misrule.

Bhratiya Janata Party MP Raju Bista on Monday said that the "game is up for Mamata Didi" as trends clearly indicate the BJP would win more than 180 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in West Bengal amid vote counting.

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Speaking to ANI here, he added that the defeat of the TMC rule was definite after 15 years of misrule. "In Bengal, the game is up for Mamata Didi. The trends so far clearly indicate that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP will win more than 180 seats, and the BJP's Chief Minister will take the oath. This is the defeat of their 15 years of misrule... This is the victory of truth... More than 100 of our workers in West Bengal have been martyred; this victory is dedicated to them," he told ANI.

BJP Leaders Celebrate Historic Win

Reacting to the West Bengal election results, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "In West Bengal, the BJP has got Swami Vivekananda's Sanatan culture, Subhash Chandra Bose's Bharat Mata, and Rabindranath Tagore's blessings. Now, we can say that the Bhagwa has unfurled in India's cultural capital. This is a big step toward fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Bharat..."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya added, "This is a historic win in West Bengal. Mamata's misgovernance was defeated, and the BJP's good governance won. Belief in PM Modi won, and Mamata Didi's fear was defeated... One should support Akhilesh Yadav today... When they lost, EVM will become bad, and when they won, EVM will become fine."

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Irregularities

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee alleged irregularities during the counting process, claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the poll body and central forces of acting unfairly.

"Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said. "We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," Mamata Banerjee alleged.

BJP Set to Form First-Ever Government in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.

With this, the BJP is on its way to forming the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.