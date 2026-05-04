Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticises TMC over the state of affairs in West Bengal, saying the BJP's long-standing aspiration in the state has been fulfilled under PM Modi. He termed it a 'victory for India', blaming TMC for anarchy.

'Long-Standing Hope Fulfilled in Bengal': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the state of affairs in West Bengal, stating that the long-standing aspiration of the BJP to establish its presence in the state has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Speaking to ANI, Chouhan emphasised his lifelong connection with the ideology of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP. "I have been connected with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh since childhood, which was founded by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The only question that has always been there is when a government would be formed in Bengal. The long-standing hope has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Chouhan said. Labelling the political shift in the state as a significant milestone for the country, the Union Minister said, "This is not just a victory for Bengal. This is a victory for India. What was happening in Bengal was due to vote bank politics. Illegal infiltration had devastated Bengal. There was anarchy there, and the government in Bengal, TMC, was responsible for it," he added.

BJP Leads in Early Counting

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 192 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was ahead in 95 constituencies. Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan party was leading in two seats. The counting process is still underway, with final results yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

Record Voter Turnout and 2021 Results

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)