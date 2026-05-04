West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya declared the end of TMC's dominance as early leads showed BJP ahead. Workers celebrated as BJP gained a comfortable majority, according to early trends, before final results were declared.

BJP Predicts Victory as Early Leads Show Majority

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Monday said that a "people's government" will soon be formed, signalling the end of Trinamool Congress's (TMC) political dominance in the state. Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya said, "...TMC's current political system has ended, and the people's government is going to be formed."

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As per the leads, the Trinamool Congress is headed for a defeat in the state, derailing ambitions by Mamata Banerjee of a consecutive fourth term. According to ECI trends, the BJP was leading on 187 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was ahead on 92 seats.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

BJP Workers Celebrate Early Trends

Women workers of the BJP carried paper cones of 'jhalmuri' and sang 'jhal legeche' as they celebrated the party's performance in the state elections. A worker said, "PM always goes among the common man. He had 'jhalmuri,' and it is Didi who felt 'jhal' (spicy). She had even humiliated the 'jhalmuri wala' and said that an SPG personnel was made to sit there. Common people of the state have given her a befitting reply."

Meanwhile, BJP workers raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as the BJP gained a comfortable majority.

2021 West Bengal Assembly Election Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.