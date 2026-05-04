BJP MP Ravi Kishan hailed his party's performance in West Bengal as a 'historic' shift, claiming the state has liberated itself from fear. He credited PM Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP is reportedly leading with 156 seats in the state.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday hailed the performance of the BJP in West Bengal assembly elections and termed it as a 'historic' shift, claiming the state has successfully liberated itself from a "world of fear."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the actor-politician credited the victory to the strategic deployment of forces by Home Minister Amit Shah and a collective surge of "Sanatani" faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Kishan remarked that Bengal has "regained its identity" through the blessings of Maa Durga. "This is historic. The whole of Bengali society has shown faith in PM Modi and in Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy - his decision to go there and deploy forces. Every Bengali Hindu and Bengal Sanatani wanted to free themselves from that world of fear... Because of Maa Durga's power, Bengal has regained its identity... I congratulate all of India for this," said Kishan.

BJP Crosses Majority, TMC Trails

Meanwhile, in West bengal, the BJP crossed the majority threshold, dealing a significant blow to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition for a fourth consecutive term. The Election Commission (ECI) trends show the BJP leading with 156 seats, while Mamata Banerjee's TMC is trailing behind at 86 seats. The BJP's ally, the BGPM, is leading in one seat, signalling a promising shift in the state's political landscape. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and a key party candidate, expressed confidence, stating, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

Record Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

Recap of 2021 West Bengal Election

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)