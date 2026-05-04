The BJP is set for a landslide victory in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, leading in 98 seats. The win signals a failure for the Congress-led opposition, whose prominent leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, are trailing in their constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to sweep back to power in Assam with a commanding lead in 98 seats, signalling a decisive mandate that transcends mere incumbency. As counting progressed on Monday for the 2026 Assembly Elections, trends indicated that BJP surged well past the majority mark of 64, driven by a powerful consolidation of the Hindu vote that has reshaped the state's political map.

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Congress-led Opposition Fails to Make an Impact

The landslide victory highlights a stark failure for the Congress-led opposition. Despite leadership changes and a desperate campaign to reclaim lost ground, Congress has been unable to woo back its traditional support bases. The party's inability to regain the trust of the Ahom community, tea garden tribes, and even Muslim voter groups that were once the bedrock of the party in Upper Assam has left it decimated across key constituencies.

‘Three Gogoi’ Alliance Struggles in Ahom Heartland

The Congress-led alliance in Assam, comprising Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal), and Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Assam Jatiya Parishad), all prominent figures from the Ahom community, was strategically aimed at tapping into the dominant Ahom vote bank in Upper Assam. However, trends indicate that the alliance is struggling to regain the trust of the Ahom community.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress MP and Assam Congress president, trailed behind BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, with Goswami leading by a significant margin of 19,626 votes after the completion of 13 rounds of counting of votes as per the Election Commission.

In the Khowang Assembly constituency, Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also trailing BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi by 8,675 votes in Round 10 counting.

Similarly, in the Sibsagar Assembly constituency, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi was leading by just 6,837 votes over BJP's Kushal Dowari after Round 8 of counting.

While the "Three Gogoi" front was designed to tap into ethnic identity and regional pride to dismantle the BJP's stronghold, the saffron party's grip on the Ahom heartland remains largely unbroken.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's Victory

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma repeatedly mentioned that the State has witnessed a complete turnaround under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that no local "indigenous Indian" will vote for Congress. Sarma told reporters, "We have completely turned around Assam. Today, people are seeing a new Assam, based on our strong culture and heritage. People, except Bangladeshi infiltrators, are with the BJP. No local indigenous Indian people will vote for Congress."

"Who wants to go to Congress? Congress can't form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan. Then how can I go to Congress? Congress can never form the government in India. When Congress forms, it will be in either Pakistan or Bangladesh," he added.

Assam Election 2026: Official ECI Trends

As per trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led in 79 seats, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 23 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 10 seats, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 9 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 2 seats, while Raijor Dal (RJRD) and the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) are ahead in two and one seat, respectively.