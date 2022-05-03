Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights: Report

    Reproductive rights in the United States have come under attack in recent months as states tightened regulations, with some attempting to ban all abortions beyond six weeks, when many women are not even aware they are pregnant.

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 3, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    According to a leaked version of a majority ruling that would sever over 50 years of constitutional safeguards, the Supreme Court is ready to strike down the right to abortion in the United States. The document, obtained by Politico, was authored by Justice Samuel Alito and shared throughout the conservative-dominated court, according to the news source.

    The 98-page proposal majority opinion calls the landmark Roe v Wade decision, which established the right to abortion in 1973, "egregiously wrong from the start."

    "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overturned," Alito said in the paper, which is titled "Opinion of the Court" and is available on Politico's website. "It is past time to follow the Constitution and restore the abortion debate to the people's elected representatives."

    The Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that access to abortion is a woman's constitutional right. In Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 case, the Supreme Court protected a woman's right to an abortion until the embryo is viable outside the womb, which is usually approximately 22 to 24 weeks of gestation.

    "The unavoidable conclusion is that the right to abortion is not firmly founded in the Nation's history and customs," Alito said.

    Also Read | E-commerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    Reproductive rights in the United States have come under attack in recent months as states tightened regulations, with some attempting to ban all abortions beyond six weeks, when many women are not even aware they are pregnant.

    Right-wing lawmakers have begun an assault on abortion, while Democrats, headed by President Joe Biden, have fought back to defend abortion access.

    Hearing oral arguments in December regarding a Mississippi law that would prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks, the Supreme Court's conservative majority looked likely not only to uphold the statute but also to overturn Roe v. Wade.

    Also Read | Viral video: White House press secretary gives befitting reply to male reporter's question on abortion rights

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    13 takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt - adt

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious' - adt

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious'

    Ecommerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    E-commerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    Centre issues Dos and Don'ts following heatwave in India - adt

    Centre issues Dos and Don'ts following heatwave in India

    Recent Stories

    BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss drb

    BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

    New Zealand founded software company offering unlimited annual leave to staff gcw

    New Zealand-founded software company offering unlimited annual leave to staff

    Watch Elon Musk's funny act at Met Gala red carpet; Twitter owner walks with mom Maye Musk RBA

    Watch Elon Musk's funny act at Met Gala red carpet; Twitter owner walks with mom Maye Musk

    Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla turns DESI, wears golden Sabyasachi saree (Pics) RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla turns DESI, wears golden Sabyasachi saree (Pics)

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spice up their first Met Gala 2022 appearance drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spice up their first Met Gala appearance

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon