Forbes rich list OUT! Ambani slips, Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg soar—Check full rankings

Forbes magazine reveals the world's richest, with Elon Musk leading. Mukesh Ambani slips to 18th, while Gautam Adani and Savitri Jindal remain among the wealthiest.

India's wealthy industrialist, head of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, has dropped out of the top 10 list of the world's richest people. America's Forbes magazine has released the list of the world's richest people.

Meanwhile, India's Mukesh Ambani has dropped out of the top 10 list. Ambani is in 18th place with assets of ₹7.85 lakh crore. Apart from this, Gautam Adani, with assets of ₹4.8 lakh crore, is in 28th place, and Savitri Jindal, with assets of ₹4.7 lakh crore, is in 56th place.

According to the report, there are 3028 billionaires in the world. Their total wealth is ₹1,368 lakh crore. The United States (902 rich) is in first place on the list, followed by China (516) and India (205) in second and third place. Also Read |Rs 5 crore credited by mistake? Here's why it's NOT a lucky jackpot; read this before you spend a rupee

