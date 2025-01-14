Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, skips holy dip at Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti due to allergy

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, is skipping the Makar Sankranti holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 due to an allergy. Staying at Niranjini Akhara camp, she embraced Indian traditions, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and received the Hindu name "Kamala."

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is skipping the holy dip on Makar Sankranti at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, Laurene developed an allergy in her hand, making it difficult for her to participate in the ritual.

“She is in my ‘shivir’ (camp). She has never been to such a crowded place. She has got some allergies. She is very simple… All those people who have never seen our tradition – they all want to join us,” said Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, highlighting Laurene’s interest in Indian traditions.



Laurene Powell Jobs arrived at the Niranjini Akhara camp on Saturday night with a 40-member team. Dressed in a peach-yellow salwar suit and adorned with a Rudraksha mala and a Rakshasutra, she was warmly welcomed with a grand trumpet fanfare. She was also served hot masala tea in a traditional 'kulhad'.

Swami Kailashanand Giri, who hosted Laurene, gave her the Hindu name "Kamala," symbolizing her spiritual connection. During her stay, she plans to observe *Kalpvas*, a spiritual practice emphasizing self-purification and devotion, widely observed at the Kumbh Mela.

Before reaching Prayagraj, Laurene visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. While she wasn’t allowed to touch the 'Shivling' as per temple traditions, she offered prayers from a distance and received 'prasad' and a garland. Swami Kailashanand Giri clarified that only Hindus are permitted to touch the 'Shivling', a practice maintained to uphold religious customs.

“She is my daughter. She worshipped with our family, and Maharishi Vyasananda was present. Traditions are essential, and we must honour them,” Swami Giri explained.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, is held every 12 years at one of four sacred locations in India. This year’s event began with the first *Shahi Snan* (royal bath) on January 14, Makar Sankranti, marking the transition of the Sun into the Northern Hemisphere.



An estimated 1.5 crore devotees participated in the ritual at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The seven Shaivite Akharas took the first royal dip, followed by the Vaishnavite Akharas and other groups.

The festival will continue until February 26, with other key dates, including January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchami). The event is expected to draw over 400 million pilgrims. Laurene Powell Jobs will remain at the Niranjini Akhara camp until January 15 before heading back to the United States to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

