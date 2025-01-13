US soldier Michael finds solace in Sanatan Dharma after son's loss, becomes 'Baba Mokshpuri'

Baba Mokshpuri, formerly Michael, an ex-US soldier, found solace in Sanatan Dharma after his son's tragic demise. His spiritual journey, sparked by a 2000 India trip, led him to embrace the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and dedicate his life to promoting Sanatan Dharma globally.

US soldier Michael finds solace in Sanatan Dharma after son's loss, becomes 'Baba Mokshpuri'
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

The Mahakumbh 2025 has drawn saints and spiritual gurus of profound inspiration from across the globe, including Baba Mokshpuri, formerly Michael, an ex-soldier in the US Army, who has embraced Sanatan Dharma. 

Hailing from New Mexico, Michael became Baba Mokshpuri, a beacon of spirituality, captivating attention at the sacred confluence in Prayagraj following his transformative journey spurred by his son's tragic demise.  

Reflecting on his life-changing journey into Sanatan Dharma, Baba Mokshpuri shared, "I was once an ordinary person who valued time with my family, my wife, and traveling. But my life changed when I realized the impermanence of worldly pursuits, leading me to embark on a quest for salvation."

Today, as a dedicated member of Juna Akhara, Baba Mokshpuri has devoted his life to promoting Sanatan Dharma. His journey began in 2000 when he first visited India with his family. 

"That trip was a turning point," he recalls. "I discovered meditation, yoga, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma. The richness of Indian culture and traditions deeply moved me, igniting my spiritual awakening, which I now see as a divine calling."

A pivotal moment came with the untimely loss of his son, a tragedy that profoundly shaped his perspective. "This heartbreaking event taught me the transient nature of life. Meditation and yoga became my solace, guiding me through this challenging time," he explains.

Since then, Baba Mokshpuri has immersed himself in yoga, meditation, and spiritual enlightenment. He travels the world to share the wisdom of Indian culture and the teachings of Sanatan Dharma.

Starting with his participation in the Ujjain Kumbh in 2016, he has vowed to attend every Mahakumbh, celebrating India’s unparalleled spiritual heritage.
Baba Mokshpuri also credits Neem Karoli Baba as a cornerstone of his spiritual evolution. 

"The energy at Neem Karoli Baba's ashram was transformative. It felt as if Baba embodied the spirit of Lord Hanuman, deepening my devotion and commitment to meditation and yoga," he recounts.

Renouncing his Western lifestyle, Baba Mokshpuri has embraced the path of self-realization and spiritual service. He plans to establish an ashram in New Mexico to promote Indian philosophy, yoga, and the universal values of Sanatan Dharma.

